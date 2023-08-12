‘Get in the Water!’: Video Shows Terrified Family Hiding on Shoreline Yards Away From Hawaii Wildfires  - The Messenger
‘Get in the Water!’: Video Shows Terrified Family Hiding on Shoreline Yards Away From Hawaii Wildfires 

In the video, the family can be seen wearing masks and coughing as plumes of smoke and flames surround them

Published |Updated
Yelena Dzhanova
An unsettling video shows a family sitting on a Hawaii shoreline surrounded by plumes of gray smoke — seconds before jumping into the water to escape the flames.

Hawaii has been burning since Tuesday, after a series of blazes broke out and raged through the night, prompting a series of evacuations. At least 80 people have died so far, with about 1,000 still missing. Nearly 1,700 structures were destroyed. Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen warned the death toll "could go up.”

The woman recording the video says the family was on Front Street in the town of Lahaina, where the fire is 85% contained so far. The town suffered extraordinary damage, with 86% of buildings exposed to the fire classified as residential, according to data from the County of Maui.

“This is a disaster,” the woman can be heard saying in the video.

The woman says the smoke is burning her throat and eyes and instructs people around her to cover their mouths. 

The video shows flames approaching the woman and her family, and someone can be heard yelling, “Get in the water!” 

Shocking and widely shared photos and videos posted to social media show the extensive damage across Lahaina.

One disquieting photo posted to Facebook, for example, shows a jumbled mess of burned cars in Maui trying to flee as fires continue to spread, as The Messenger previously reported.

The photo, shot with an overhead drone and credited to Javier Cantellops, shows dozens of destroyed and abandoned cars along Front Street “trying to escape the fire,” the Facebook caption says. Smoke lingers in the background of the photo.

