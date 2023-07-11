Gershkovich’s Parents Confident White House Doing ‘Whatever It Takes’ to Bring Their Son Home - The Messenger
Gershkovich’s Parents Confident White House Doing ‘Whatever It Takes’ to Bring Their Son Home

The Wall Street Journal correspondent has been detained in Russia for more than 100 days on espionage charges

Mark Moore
US journalist Evan Gershkovich, arrested on espionage charges, stands inside a defendants’ cage before a hearing to consider an appeal on his arrest at the Moscow City Court in Moscow on April 18, 2023.NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA/AFP via Getty Images

The parents of Evan Gershkovich, the Wall Street Journal correspondent who has been held in Russia for more than 100 days, said they are confident that the Biden administration will do everything it can to bring their son home.

"President Biden spoke to us and gave us a promise to do whatever it takes," Ella Milman, Gershkovich's mother, told ABC News' "Good Morning America" co-anchor George Stephanopoulos in an interview that aired Tuesday.

Milman, who was interviewed along with her husband, Mikhail Gershkovich, said the president spoke to them "as a parent."

"[H]e told us he understands our pain," she said.

Milman said she and her husband also met with Secretary of State Antony Blinken about their son.

America's top diplomat showed them a card bearing the names of all Americans wrongfully detained around the world. 

"And he promised to us he's not going to rest until all the names are crossed out from his card," she said.

"Mr. Blinken [is] working very hard to cross Evan's name out on that card," Milman continued.

Gershkovich, 31, marked his 100th day detained by Russia last Friday. 

He was arrested by the Russian FSB security service on March 29 in Yekaterinburg, about 1,000 miles away from Moscow, on espionage charges.

The journalist, who has been held in Moscow's Lefortovo prison for more than three months, has denied the charges.

The Biden administration considers Gershkovich "wrongfully detained."

In recent weeks, there has been talk of a prisoner swap for Gershkovich. 

Jake Sullivan, the White House national security adviser, confirmed last Friday that US officials had been in touch with their Russian counterparts about Gershkovich's release. 

"What the Kremlin said earlier this week is correct," Sullivan said during a White House press briefing. "But those discussions have not produced a clear pathway to a resolution, and so I cannot stand here today and tell you that we have a clear answer to how we are going to get Evan home."

Gershkovich faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted of the espionage charges. 

