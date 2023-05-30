Germany Tightens Border Controls as Migrant Crossings from Poland Jump

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser announced on Tuesday additional border control measures as the number of migrants crossing into Germany from Poland continues to increase.

Unauthorized entries into Germany, via the Polish border, have increased in recent months, with 4,013 cases between January and March of this year.

Many of these migrants are refugees from Syria, Afghanistan and Turkey, according to the Guardian.



There is also an increase in people fleeing from Belarus, whose leader is seen as closely allied with Russia.

"I am certain that now, by strengthening border controls, this will lead to us now being able to cope jointly with the new migration pressure together," Faeser said, following talks with her Polish counterpart Mariusz Kaminski.

Germany and Poland, which are both members of the European Union, don’t have any fixed border checkpoints. Faeser did not announce any plans to change this – rather new measures will include more controls on both trains and air traffic, among other methods.

Germany does have a fixed border with one of its other neighbors – since 2015, the Austrian-German border has checked everyone who passes through it.

Interior ministers of the states of Brandenburg and Saxony have asked that comparable measures be put in place on the Polish-German border.



