Germany Takes Big Step Toward Legal Sale of Cannabis

Germany took a significant step toward legalizing cannabis for recreational use on Wednesday when Cabinet officials approved legislation that, if approved by parliament, would allow for the sale and possession of certain amounts of the drug.

The bill would provide for possession of up to 25 grams of cannabis and for individuals to grow a maximum of three plants, according to the Associated Press.

Under the proposal, German residents who are at least 18 years would also be allowed to join "cannabis clubs," nonprofit groups with no more than 500 members. The clubs would be authorized to grow cannabis for members.

Older adults could to buy up to 25 grams per day or a maximum of 50 grams each month through the law, while monthly limits would be capped at 30 grams for 18 to 21-year-old residents, the AP reported.

The law would prohibit cannabis consumption near schools, playgrounds, sporting facilities and cannabis clubs and would ban cannabis advertising.

German officials are hopeful that through legalizing cannabis, authorities could reduce drug-related crime and protect consumers from unregulated products.

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach told reporters he anticipates the law change would result in competitive cannabis prices, “so we think that we can push back the black market well with these rules.”

Right now, Germany has "rising consumption, problematic consumption,” Lauterbach said. “It simply couldn’t have carried on like this.”

Still, critics on the center-right say the government – which hopes to have the law in place by the end of the year – is looking to legalize a risky drug regardless of larger legal challenges posed by European laws, the AP reported.

Advocates who have pushed for legalization are also not impressed by the proposed legislation.

“What we’re getting from the health minister is overregulation, a continued stigmatization of cannabis users and a much too tight regulatory corset, which simply makes it impossible for many, many (cannabis clubs) to work,” said Oliver Waack-Jürgensen, who helms the High Ground “cannabis social club” founded in Berlin last year.

But Lauterbach pushed back on the criticism, telling reporters, “The fact that it’s being attacked from both sides is a good sign."

He said “approval with much more liberalization, like for example in Holland or some American states, would have led to consumption expanding." He added those who oppose legalization outright "have no answer" to the problems posed by the black market.

The law is only the first step in a two-step plan eyed by government officials, according to the AP. With the legislation in place, leaders would then look to conduct tests on cannabis supply chains in certain regions.

Through a plan proposed last year, the government initially sought to allow cannabis sales at licensed outlets throughout the country, but ultimately, the regulations were changed after talks with the European Union's executive commission, the AP reported.