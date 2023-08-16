Germany Quietly Retreats From Plan to Meet NATO’s 2% Defense Spending Target Every Year - The Messenger
Germany Quietly Retreats From Plan to Meet NATO’s 2% Defense Spending Target Every Year

Berlin made the spending pledge three days after the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine

Published |Updated
Dan Morrison
New recruits of the Bundeswehr, the German armed forces, attend a ceremony in which they take their oath of service, on July 20, 2023 in Berlin.Adam Berry/Getty Images

Germany is backing off from a plan to create a legal requirement for a minimum level of defense spending in line with NATO targets, Reuters reported Wednesday, citing a government source.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz had pledged to “invest more than 2% of the GDP into our defense year after year" three days after the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine–a move he called a "Zeitenwende," or sea change, in Germany’s defense spending.

But wording to legally enshrine that contribution level was stripped from a draft budget law, Reuters said.

Without that language, Germany is free to stick to an earlier pledge to meet a 2% goal over a five-year average, rather than year-on-year.

A government spokesperson declined to comment on the draft law, Reuters said.

Germany, Europe’s biggest economy, has been criticized in the past for failing to meet the NATO target. 

Defense spending is set to rise by €1.7 billion ($1.85 billion) to €51.8 billion in the current budget — less than the defense ministry requested.

The country’s national defense strategy “has one cardinal flaw,” Cornelius Adebahr, a fellow at the Carnegie Foundation Europe wrote in June.

“The basic message is, ‘Germany has to invest a lot more on security and it will do so without increasing Germany’s overall budget.’ That is a recipe for failure.”

