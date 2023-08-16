Germany Quietly Retreats From Plan to Meet NATO’s 2% Defense Spending Target Every Year

Germany is backing off from a plan to create a legal requirement for a minimum level of defense spending in line with NATO targets, Reuters reported Wednesday, citing a government source.
Chancellor Olaf Scholz had pledged to “invest more than 2% of the GDP into our defense year after year" three days after the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine–a move he called a "Zeitenwende," or sea change, in Germany’s defense spending.
But wording to legally enshrine that contribution level was stripped from a draft budget law, Reuters said.
Without that language, Germany is free to stick to an earlier pledge to meet a 2% goal over a five-year average, rather than year-on-year.
A government spokesperson declined to comment on the draft law, Reuters said.
Germany, Europe’s biggest economy, has been criticized in the past for failing to meet the NATO target.
Defense spending is set to rise by €1.7 billion ($1.85 billion) to €51.8 billion in the current budget — less than the defense ministry requested.
- Defense Department Spending on Space Jumps to Nearly $43 Billion
- In a Dangerous World, Don’t Flatten Defense Spending for a Deficit Deal
- Germany is spending $200 billion to fight Putin’s energy squeeze. Will it end up dividing Europe?
- Why Germany and Japan are rebuilding their military power 8 decades after World War II
- China Rejects US Meeting Proposal Between Defense Chiefs
- Germany says ‘never again’ — but still sends Putin $200 million a day
The country’s national defense strategy “has one cardinal flaw,” Cornelius Adebahr, a fellow at the Carnegie Foundation Europe wrote in June.
“The basic message is, ‘Germany has to invest a lot more on security and it will do so without increasing Germany’s overall budget.’ That is a recipe for failure.”
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Hurricane Hilary Downgraded to Category 3 As Storm Approaches Mexico, California Coast With 125 MPH WindsNews
- Couple That Spent 8 Days Stranded in Alaskan Wilderness Were Found Only 3 Miles Away From ResortNews
- Footage From Space Shows Hurricane Hilary Approaching California CoastNews
- German Far-Right Party Leader Credits ‘Trumpian’ Communication for Rising PopularityNews
- Portland’s First Sanctioned Homeless ‘Park’ Sits Mostly Unused a Month After OpeningNews
- 68-Year-Old Pickpocket Who Has Been Stealing Since 1985 Arrested After Swiping Another Elderly Woman’s PurseNews
- America’s Tipping Culture Reaches Another Tipping PointBusiness
- Rachel Morin Was Killed on Trail Where She Felt Safe and Found ‘Solitude and Reflection’ for YearsNews
- Hurricane Hilary Will Hit Desert Cities With More Rain ‘In a Few Days’ Than They Get in a Year, NWS SaysNews
- China Sends ‘Serious Warning’ With Military Drills After Taiwan’s US VisitNews
- Elderly Woman Robbed While Laying Helpless in Street After Brutal BeatingNews
- US Navy Forced to Evacuate USS Theodore Roosevelt Aircraft Carrier Out of Hurricane Hilary’s PathNews