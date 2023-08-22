Germany Backs Ukraine Drone Strikes on Moscow in Break From US - The Messenger
Germany Backs Ukraine Drone Strikes on Moscow in Break From US

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Ukraine is defending itself after Russian attacks on hospitals and churches

Published |Updated
Dan Gooding
Workers peer out of a skyscraper attacked by a drone in Russia’s capital Moscow on August 1 2023Contributor/Getty Images

Germany's Foreign Minister said on Tuesday that Ukraine is acting within international law by carrying out drone strikes on Russian soil.

Annalena Baerbock elaborated during a news conference that Russia had attacked Ukraine and that the United Nations Charter gave Kyiv the right to defend itself.

“Russia has violated the prohibition of the use of force in the UN Charter. Russia is bombing civilian targets in Ukraine relentlessly, targeting grain silos, hospitals, and churches," Baerbock said.

"Ukraine is defending itself within the framework of international law.”

The comments came after Russia shot down two attack drones over Moscow late Monday, which Russia's defense ministry called a "terrorist attack."

Germany's position appears in contrast to the view of the United States, which is that it does not support Ukraine attacks within Russia's border.

After similar drone strikes earlier this year, the White House said it didn't support such moves "as a general matter."

Baerbook was speaking alongside her Estonian counterpart, who also backed Ukraine's tactics.

In response, Anadolu Ajansi reported that Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova spoke with the Izvestia newspaper, saying this made them “sponsors of terrorism.”

“I can reassure them: everything will return," she told the newspaper. "And Western Europe will, unfortunately, bleed from internal terrorism. Because if the official authorities consider terrorism to be the norm, it will become the norm in their homes, too."

More drone attacks have been reported within Russia in recent weeks, including in central Moscow.

As the war between the two countries continues, Russian President Vladimir Putin stayed away from a meeting with other leaders of emerging economies, as he faces an international arrest warrant over the abductions of children in Ukraine.

