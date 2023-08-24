German Tourists Spray Paint Soccer Graffiti on 460-Year-Old Italian Landmark

German tourists are suspected of vandalizing the 460-year-old Vasari Corridor in Italy, leaving behind graffiti related to Munich soccer on the historic structure.

The Vasari Corridor, a passageway created by the Renaissance artist and architect Giorgio Vasari, links to Florence's Uffizi Galleries. The defacement will cost approximately $11,000 for repairs, as reported by CNN.

Florence Mayor Dario Nardella's office revealed that the graffiti referenced TSV 1860 Munich, a third-division German soccer team.

Italy's Carabinieri military police identified the alleged culprits as two young men, aged 20 and 21. They are among a group of 11 students staying in a Florence Airbnb.

Early Wednesday morning, these individuals allegedly vandalized the corridor. "After reviewing surveillance footage, the Carabinieri identified two individuals who damaged the significant artistic site at 5:20 a.m.," stated the Florentine Carabinieri to the outlet.

Upon searching the Airbnb where the students were staying, authorities found two cans of black spray paint and clothes stained with paint. CNN stated that fingerprints from the cans are being matched with those of all the students, who have since been questioned by investigators.

The Italian Culture Ministry has shared that the restoration of the corridor, which stretches one kilometer along the Arno river, requires a budget of 10,000 euros (around $10,800).

Describing the act as a “shameful act of vandalism," Mayor Nardella stressed the gravity of harming Italy's cultural sites. Eike Schmidt, the Uffizi Galleries director, voiced that vandals should face jail time, rather than typical fines and bans. Italy’s Culture Minister, Gennaro Sangiuliano, expressed that such actions "must not go unpunished."

Recent times have seen Italy's historical sites being targeted by tourists. Earlier in the month, a statue from the 19th century was knocked over by young German tourists.

Since July, several tourists have allegedly defaced the Roman Colosseum.