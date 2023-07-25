German Teachers Forced to Leave School Over Harassment from Students and Parents Over Anti-Nazi Lessons

Two teachers in Eastern Germany are departing their town after facing intense backlash for attempting to challenge far-right behavior from students, which included Nazi salutes and drawing swastikas.
Laura Nickel and Max Teske, who taught at Mina Witkojc School in Burg, began to notice an "atmosphere of intimidation" among students. According to the Associated Press, the duo witnessed students "greeting each other with the Nazi salute, scratching swastikas on their desks, and playing music with racist lyrics in the hallways."
Initially, they tried to speak directly with students who were bullying immigrant classmates, and to teach about the history of the Nazis in hopes of encouraging the students to change their behavior. However, when that approach did not work, they sent an open letter to local newspapers to encourage members of the town to stand against this disturbing trend.
"Teachers and students who openly fight against far-right students and teachers fear for their safety," the pair stated in the letter. "The problem has to be recognized and openly fought. Schools should be places free of fear, full of open-mindedness and safety for everyone, and cannot provide a home for the enemies of democracy."
Nickel and Teske hoped they would receive support from the community, but instead, they faced intense backlash. An anonymous group of parents sent an open letter calling for their dismissal, and one social media user threatened to "hunt them down."
In response to this open hostility and aggression, and the lack of support from the rest of the staff at Mina Witkojc, the two are leaving Burg altogether.
