German Teachers Forced to Leave School Over Harassment from Students and Parents Over Anti-Nazi Lessons - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

German Teachers Forced to Leave School Over Harassment from Students and Parents Over Anti-Nazi Lessons

The educators allege that they witnessed students greeting each other with Nazi salutes and drawing swastikas

Published |Updated
Blake Harper
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Laura Nickel and Max Teske were teachers at Mina Witkojc School in Burg who called out far-right activities from studentsAP Photo/Mark Schreiber

Two teachers in Eastern Germany are departing their town after facing intense backlash for attempting to challenge far-right behavior from students, which included Nazi salutes and drawing swastikas.

Laura Nickel and Max Teske, who taught at Mina Witkojc School in Burg, began to notice an "atmosphere of intimidation" among students. According to the Associated Press, the duo witnessed students "greeting each other with the Nazi salute, scratching swastikas on their desks, and playing music with racist lyrics in the hallways."

Initially, they tried to speak directly with students who were bullying immigrant classmates, and to teach about the history of the Nazis in hopes of encouraging the students to change their behavior. However, when that approach did not work, they sent an open letter to local newspapers to encourage members of the town to stand against this disturbing trend.

"Teachers and students who openly fight against far-right students and teachers fear for their safety," the pair stated in the letter. "The problem has to be recognized and openly fought. Schools should be places free of fear, full of open-mindedness and safety for everyone, and cannot provide a home for the enemies of democracy."

Read More

Nickel and Teske hoped they would receive support from the community, but instead, they faced intense backlash. An anonymous group of parents sent an open letter calling for their dismissal, and one social media user threatened to "hunt them down."

In response to this open hostility and aggression, and the lack of support from the rest of the staff at Mina Witkojc, the two are leaving Burg altogether.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.