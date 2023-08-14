German Shepherd Named ‘Magic’ Thriving With New Family After Surviving Gunshot Wound to the Head

Magic, the 1-year-old German Shepherd who had to be nursed back to health after someone shot him in the head in Kentucky, is now thriving in his new forever home.
Once the injured dog was in stable condition, a Kentucky Humane Society staff member became foster care for him. After healing physically and emotionally, Magic was adopted on August 10 by his new “fur-ever” family. The Kentucky Humane Society celebrated Magic’s adoption with an announcement and photos.
“While this goodbye was bittersweet, to say the least, we are honored to have played a part in Magic's awe-inspiring story,” The Kentucky Humane Society said in a Facebook post. “Join us in bidding Magic farewell as he travels to his fur-ever home - HAPPY TAILS, MAGIC MAN!”
- German Shepherd Injured in Ukrainian Bomb Blast Set to Become Police Dog in Budapest
- German Public Health Group Suggests Adopting ‘Siesta’ as Summers Get Hotter
- Dog That Trashed Animal Shelter Adopted by Family After Viral Video
- NYC Family Finds Dog Missing Since January at Adoption Event
- NYC Bookstore at Center of Dogfight After Owner’s German Shepard Mauled Toy Poodle to Death
- NYC Bookstore Owner Says She Has Been Bombarded With Harassment After Her Dog Fatally Mauled Toy Poodle (Exclusive)
Magic’s new family adopted him under the Kentucky Humane Society’s “Foster First” plan, which meant they had two weeks to get familiar with the German Shepherd before they had to decide if they were going to adopt him.
“To nobody's surprise, they fell in love with Magic and finalized his adoption today!” the Kentucky Humane Society said on Thursday. “Now Magic can finally put his past behind him.”
Magic was rescued by Louisville Metro Animal Services back in January. The Kentucky Humane Society says in an earlier Facebook post that when Magic was shot, the bullet entered above his eye and passed through his nasal cavity and tongue before it destroyed his lower jaw.
The pup was just 10 months old at the time.
“The way the bullet was angled, we can only assume that Magic was looking up at his abuser when he was shot,” the Kentucky Humane Society said.
Kentucky Humane Society’s team of veterinarians performed emergency surgery on Magic to close his wounds and remove fragments of bone and teeth from the affected area. Also, surgeons had to repair Magic’s tongue.
Magic’s shattered jaw made eating so painful that his caretakers were initially feeding him baby food. He later graduated to eat soft puppy food.
“Our vet team monitored his progress, cheering him on with every small step he made,” The Kentucky Humane Society says.
And for his part, Magic has been nothing but loving to his caregivers and new family. The Kentucky Humane Society says the pup’s “loving, attentive personality has no bounds, despite all that he's suffered at the hands of humans.”
The Kentucky Humane Society has also published an online photo album that contains many photos of Magic on his recovery journey.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Dead Seals with Shark Bites Are Washing Up on Cape Cod BeachesNews
- Thousands Lose Power After Ad Stapled to Utility Pole Sparks OutageNews
- Russia Raises Key Interest Rate to 12% as Ukraine War and Sanctions Take a TollBusiness
- Squatter Standoff Leads to Two Overdose Deaths in Georgia HomeNews
- Teen Fleeing From Cops Because He Didn’t Have Auto Insurance Kills Pregnant Mother After Running Red LightNews
- North Korea’s Kim Jong Un Declares Women Can No Longer Wear ShortsNews
- Former FBI Spy Catcher Set to Plead Guilty to Secretly Working for Putin AllyNews
- Video Catches Fleet of Self-Driving Cars Devolving into Chaos near Outside Lands Music FestivalNews
- Florida School Bus Driver Drops 4-Year-Old Off at Wrong Stop Miles From HomeNews
- NASA Reveals What the ‘?’ in Viral Webb Telescope Image Really ShowsTech
- LG’s Making Its Appliances Way More Accessible to Those With DisabilitiesTech
- Moscow and Pyongyang Vow Stronger Ties as Joe Biden Preps for Summit with Japanese and South Korean LeadersNews