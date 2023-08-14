German Shepherd Named ‘Magic’ Thriving With New Family After Surviving Gunshot Wound to the Head

Magic, the 1-year-old German Shepherd who had to be nursed back to health after someone shot him in the head in Kentucky, is now thriving in his new forever home.

Once the injured dog was in stable condition, a Kentucky Humane Society staff member became foster care for him. After healing physically and emotionally, Magic was adopted on August 10 by his new “fur-ever” family. The Kentucky Humane Society celebrated Magic’s adoption with an announcement and photos.

“While this goodbye was bittersweet, to say the least, we are honored to have played a part in Magic's awe-inspiring story,” The Kentucky Humane Society said in a Facebook post. “Join us in bidding Magic farewell as he travels to his fur-ever home - HAPPY TAILS, MAGIC MAN!”

Magic’s new family adopted him under the Kentucky Humane Society’s “Foster First” plan, which meant they had two weeks to get familiar with the German Shepherd before they had to decide if they were going to adopt him.

“To nobody's surprise, they fell in love with Magic and finalized his adoption today!” the Kentucky Humane Society said on Thursday. “Now Magic can finally put his past behind him.”

Magic was rescued by Louisville Metro Animal Services back in January. The Kentucky Humane Society says in an earlier Facebook post that when Magic was shot, the bullet entered above his eye and passed through his nasal cavity and tongue before it destroyed his lower jaw.

The pup was just 10 months old at the time.

“The way the bullet was angled, we can only assume that Magic was looking up at his abuser when he was shot,” the Kentucky Humane Society said.

Kentucky Humane Society’s team of veterinarians performed emergency surgery on Magic to close his wounds and remove fragments of bone and teeth from the affected area. Also, surgeons had to repair Magic’s tongue.

Magic’s shattered jaw made eating so painful that his caretakers were initially feeding him baby food. He later graduated to eat soft puppy food.

“Our vet team monitored his progress, cheering him on with every small step he made,” The Kentucky Humane Society says.

And for his part, Magic has been nothing but loving to his caregivers and new family. The Kentucky Humane Society says the pup’s “loving, attentive personality has no bounds, despite all that he's suffered at the hands of humans.”

The Kentucky Humane Society has also published an online photo album that contains many photos of Magic on his recovery journey.