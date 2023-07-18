German Public Health Group Suggests Adopting ‘Siesta’ as Summers Get Hotter

An association of public health officers in Germany has recommended that the country adopt siestas — mid-day naps.
This suggestion comes as the country experiences intense heatwaves, with temperatures at one point soaring up to triple digits. Bavaria hit nearly 102 degrees Fahrenheit this summer, marking the highest recorded temperature in the country this year, according to The Associated Press.
"We should orient ourselves when it is hot toward the working methods of southern countries. Getting up early, working productively in the morning and having a siesta at midday is a concept that we should adopt in the summer months," Johannes Niessen, chair of the German Association of Public Health Service Doctors, told the Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland (RND) on Tuesday.
A siesta could help German residents adapt to high heat. "People are not as efficient in strong heat as they are otherwise," Niessen added. "In addition, bad sleep in the absence of cooling in the night leads to concentration problems."
German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach echoed support for the idea in a tweet on Tuesday, saying that the siesta could be a good idea, but the government will not play a role in driving a new initiative geared toward its inclusion. "Employers and employees should negotiate on that themselves," he wrote. "Certainly makes sense medically for many professions."
Germany isn’t the only European country struggling amid a heatwave. Last week, the Acropolis in Greece closed down as Europe remains engulfed in a heatwave, with forecasts projected to reach as high as 113 degrees Fahrenheit.
The heatwave, named "Cerberus," is being tracked by the European Space Agency, which warned of "potentially the hottest temperatures ever recorded in Europe" in the coming days."
