A 51-year-old man was rescued from the woods in Germany last week after he was apparently tied up during a sex game, then abandoned.

Authorities said the man, who was not publicly identified, was found on a deer-hunting platform near Bueckburg late Wednesday only after a hunter and cyclist heard his screams for help, the Associated Press reported.

He was fully dressed and had pantyhose over his head when he was discovered, authorities said.

Police said in a statement Friday a woman the man met online appeared to be the person who tied him up, according to the AP. However, once she did so, she received a phone call and then quickly left the woods, police said.

“The 51-year-old told officers that that he had a box cutter on him ‘for such situations’ but seemed to have underestimated the (woman’s) bondage skills because he was unable to reach the knife,” police said.

The man was not injured in the incident, the AP reported.

Authorities are investigating the woman on suspicion of her alleged failure to render assistance and potential deprivation of liberty, according to the outlet.