German Health Minister Declares Death of Italian Tourism as Temperatures Soar in Europe

As the Mediterranean bakes under record-high temperatures, one German politician has suggested that tourism in Italy may soon be a thing of the past.

“Arrived in Bologna, Italy today, now it's off to Tuscany. The heat wave is spectacular here,” tweeted Karl Lauterbach, the German minister of health, on July 13.

“If things continue like this, these holiday destinations will have no future in the long term. Climate change is destroying southern Europe. An era comes to an end.”

While Mediterranean countries have long been known for their ideal weather, this summer has seen soaring heat and severe weather take their toll on nations like Spain, Italy and Greece.

Heatwaves have caused temperatures to soar to over a hundred degrees in Sicily, while wildfires are tearing across the region.

Italian Tourism Minister Daniela Santanchè pushed back on Lauterbach’s assertions, in a press release on Monday.

“I thank the German Minister of Health for having chosen Italy as a tourist destination, which has always been the favorite destination among his compatriots for holidays and, of course, we look forward to welcoming him again in the future,” she said, according to Italian newspaper Corriere Della Sera.

Santanchè also emphasized that rising temperatures are not solely an Italian phenomenon – as the entire planet experiences one of the hottest summers on record.

“We are aware of the climate change underway and which, I remind you, does not concern only southern Europe but the whole planet,” Santanchè said.

“However, we are certain that the Germans will continue to enjoy Italian holidays more and more.”

One report from the European Travel Commission noted that tourism is already on decline in southern Europe.

“Mediterranean destinations have seen a 10% drop in visitors aiming to travel there from last year,” the report said.

The travel commission also noted that while Spain remains the most popular European vacation destination, countries in cooler climates, like Denmark and Ireland are seeing newfound popularity.