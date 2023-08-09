German Government Has Spent $60K on Angela Merkel’s Hair and Makeup Since She Left Office: Report

Germany's former leader Angela Merkel left office in 2021, but numbers released Tuesday show the country's government still pays for her hair and makeup.

Documents obtained by Tagesspiegel through a Freedom of Information Act request show a € 37,780 price tag for services used by the former Chancellor in 2022 and € 17,200 spent so far in 2023. All told the cost amounts to about $60,300.

The site reported in June that Merkel still had nine permanent members of government staff and a company car from the Federal Criminal Police Office, as well as a hair and makeup artist on retainer.

It's estimated around € 3,000 (nearly $3,300), is being spent on keeping up the 69-year-old's appearance every month.

The initial request for the data was refused, according to Tagesspiegel, on the grounds of privacy for an employee of the Chancellery.

Germany's Tax Payers Association has called for the cost to be “reduced to the bare minimum and, in case of doubt, paid privately.”

The news adds fuel to criticism of the cost of the former leader to German taxpayers, as she is reportedly the most-expensive ex-Chancellor to date.

The German government's response appeared to indicate that there is no intention of reducing costs.

"The assumption of costs is linked to the performance of ongoing official duties - regardless of whether they are public or non-public," the German chancellery told Tagesspiegel in a statement.

It is not uncommon for ex-leaders of countries to retain a salary or staff for ongoing public duties.

In 2022, outgoing British Prime Minister Liz Truss was urged not to take a £115,000 yearly salary, as she had only served in the role for 45 days.

Former U.S. Presidents are also entitled to a $200,000+ yearly pension, as well as other perks. In 2022 it was reported former President Donald Trump had earned more than $342,000 in benefits in the 18 months since he'd left office.

