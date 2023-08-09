German Government Has Spent $60K on Angela Merkel’s Hair and Makeup Since She Left Office: Report - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

German Government Has Spent $60K on Angela Merkel’s Hair and Makeup Since She Left Office: Report

The 69-year-old left office in 2021 but still retains a small staff covered by the German taxpayer

Published |Updated
Dan Gooding
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, seen in Lisbon in July 2023, is able to expense her hair and makeup to the German governmentHoracio Villalobos#Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Germany's former leader Angela Merkel left office in 2021, but numbers released Tuesday show the country's government still pays for her hair and makeup.

Documents obtained by Tagesspiegel through a Freedom of Information Act request show a € 37,780 price tag for services used by the former Chancellor in 2022 and € 17,200 spent so far in 2023. All told the cost amounts to about $60,300.

The site reported in June that Merkel still had nine permanent members of government staff and a company car from the Federal Criminal Police Office, as well as a hair and makeup artist on retainer.

It's estimated around € 3,000 (nearly $3,300), is being spent on keeping up the 69-year-old's appearance every month.

Read More

The initial request for the data was refused, according to Tagesspiegel, on the grounds of privacy for an employee of the Chancellery.

Germany's Tax Payers Association has called for the cost to be “reduced to the bare minimum and, in case of doubt, paid privately.”

The news adds fuel to criticism of the cost of the former leader to German taxpayers, as she is reportedly the most-expensive ex-Chancellor to date.

The German government's response appeared to indicate that there is no intention of reducing costs.

"The assumption of costs is linked to the performance of ongoing official duties - regardless of whether they are public or non-public," the German chancellery told Tagesspiegel in a statement.

It is not uncommon for ex-leaders of countries to retain a salary or staff for ongoing public duties.

In 2022, outgoing British Prime Minister Liz Truss was urged not to take a £115,000 yearly salary, as she had only served in the role for 45 days.

Former U.S. Presidents are also entitled to a $200,000+ yearly pension, as well as other perks. In 2022 it was reported former President Donald Trump had earned more than $342,000 in benefits in the 18 months since he'd left office.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.