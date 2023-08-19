German Far-Right Party Leader Credits ‘Trumpian’ Communication for Rising Popularity - The Messenger
German Far-Right Party Leader Credits ‘Trumpian’ Communication for Rising Popularity

'We are not the kind of singer that asks what your audience wants and then sings a song,' said rising party star Maximilian Krah. 'We have a clear ideology'

Published |Updated
Aaron Feis
AfD member Maximilian Krah during a interview at the 2023 federal congress of the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) political party on July 28, 2023 in Magdeburg, Germany. Jens Schlueter/Getty Images

Germany’s far-right party is gaining popularity even as it eschews centrist compromise, according to a report.

Two months after Alternative for Germany (AfD) notched its first major election win, emerging party voice Maximilian Krah told the Washington Post that there were no plans to deviate from the messaging that has, to this point, worked.

“The experts and pundits always tell us that if you want to have better election results, you have to give up your positions, you should become a more centrist style party,” Krah, who was recently selected as the party’s candidate for the 2024 European Parliament elections, told the paper.

“We are not the kind of singer that asks what your audience wants and then sings a song,” continued Krah, 46. “We have a clear ideology.”

That ideology — which, for Krah, includes a desire to deport immigrants and an embrace of white-supremacist conspiracy theories — has resonated with Germans anxious over a soaring cost of living and rising immigration.

In recent months, AfD has emerged as the country’s second-strongest party, polling at around 21%. That’s behind only the center-right Christian Democrats, and ahead of all of the country’s liberal factions.

Krah told the Washington Post that voters are pushing back against liberal policies on climate change, LGBTQ+ issues, the war in Ukraine and immigration.

He voiced support for the effective deportation of immigrants, and embraced the “great replacement theory,” a belief that elites are actively working to push out white Europeans in favor of non-white immigrants. While the notion is widely seen as a white-supremacist conspiracy theory, Krah called it “a description” of reality.

“Germany is a country in a crisis, and it’s not just an economic crisis. It’s also an identity crisis,” he told the Washington Post. “It’s a crisis where Germans forgot to be proud of their own fathers and grandfathers. Mothers and grandmothers.”

Krah, who is reportedly the father of eight known children with three different woman, has gained some attention for using social media to reach his audience, including running a TikTok account providing dating tips to German men with the advice that "real men are right."

While Krah and other AfD leaders believe that recent polls show a positive reception for their message, one analyst chalked up at least some of the numbers to “risk-free” protest voting to signal dissatisfaction with the political establishment.

"[T]he strongest way to express this is to vote for the most radical political formation," German political scientist Wolfgang Merkel told the Washington Post, estimating that about half of those who supported AfD in polls did so out of protest. "Polls are not election results."

But with German elections only nine months away, some, like Christian Democrats head Friedrich Merz, may be hedging their bets by exploring possible alliances with AfD, according to the paper.

It would appear unlikely, however, that any such union would involve significant ideological concessions on AfD’s part, with Krah expressing confidence that the party has found its voice.

"We have become clearer in what we ... want and what we think," he said. "We have more of the Trumpian style of communication."

