German Businessman’s Dismembered Body Found in Freezer in Thailand

The body of a missing German real estate mogul was found dismembered inside a freezer Monday night in a rental home in the Thai beachfront city of Pattaya, on the east coast of the Gulf of Thailand, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.



Hans-Peter Mack, 62, was first reported missing by his 24-year-old Thai wife about a week ago. He had last been seen driving a Mercedez-Benz E350 on July 4th as he headed toward a planned land deal negotiation with another broker, according to local reports.



The victim's head, body, and limbs had been separated and put in bags, alongside an electric chainsaw, food seals, ropes, and beverages, the Bangkok Post reported.



A forensic investigation showed that parts of Mack's car had been cleaned with a bleaching solvent. Thai investigators said they had identified several suspicious transactions of around $58,000 taken from Mack's bank account and believe he may have been extorted. They are currently investigating suspects of both Thai and German descent.



Before the body was located, a local couple said they had been asked by a German woman to drive a freezer to a rented house. Surveillance videos instead showed a German man behind the wheel of a truck carrying the freezer.



Pattaya has for decades been a popular site for expats, including people linked to organized crime in their home countries who wish to resettle overseas.



Mack's wife, whose name was not released, said he had been living with her in Thailand for about five years. He had two kids from a previous marriage.

