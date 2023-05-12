Georgia’s Brad Raffensperger Declares Again: Trump Didn’t Have the Votes

Georgia's Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger clarified late Thursday that Donald Trump definitely did not win the 2020 vote for president in his state, despite what the former president insisted yet again on CNN's town hall the previous night.
Trump's post-election phone call to Raffensperger's office telling him to "find" enough votes for him to make him a winner after the fact was recorded by Raffensperger's office.
"Fellas, I need 11,000 votes. Give me a break," Trump told Raffensperger and his office's general counsel in the recording.
Raffensperger told Trump the vote count had been checked and rechecked and it was legitimate.
- Chris Christie Accuses CNN of Going ‘in the Tank’ to Get Trump on Air
- Nevada Passes Bill to Give All Electoral Votes to Winner of U.S. Popular Vote
- Trump Slams Jack Smith’s Investigation of Him as ‘Treasonous’
- Trump Digs Heels in on Election Conspiracy Theories
- CNN Colleagues Jump to Kaitlan Collins’ Defense Over ‘Masterclass’ Trump Town Hall Amid Backlash
He told Kaitlan Collins on CNN that the state has even "more data points that just show that President Trump did come up short."
A key factor was that thousands of Republicans who voted did not vote for Trump, he noted.
"We know 24,000 voters skipped the presidential race. They didn't vote for the candidates for president, yet they voted down-ballot in the other races," Raffensperger added.
Joseph Biden beat Trump in the state by just under 12,000 votes.
When Collins asked Trump at the town hall why he asked Raffensperger for votes, he denied it. When Collins reminded him that it was on tape, Trump responded: "I said, 'You owe me votes because the election was rigged.'"
The former president said he would make the same call today.
"Well, if he did, he'd get the same answer," Raffensperger told Collins.
The phone call to Raffensperger is part of the ongoing investigation into Trump by Georgia Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.
Check out Raffensperger's interview in the video below.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Father Dies After Accidentally Setting off Grandfather’s Old GrenadeNews
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- Explosions Heard Outside Of Daycare Moments Before CollapseNews
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics
- Biden Blames ‘Silly’ Spy Balloon For Frosty U.S.-China RelationsNews
- New Law Could Make Standing, Walking on Roads Illegal in St. LouisNews
- Police Investigating Possible Poisoning of Russian Exiles at German ConferenceNews
- NAACP Issues Travel Advisory for ‘Openly Hostile’ FloridaNews