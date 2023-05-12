The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Georgia’s Brad Raffensperger Declares Again: Trump Didn’t Have the Votes

    Republican Secretary of State speaks out to refute Trump's latest false claim votes were rigged in the state

    Published |Updated
    Mary Papenfuss
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    James Devaney/GC Images

    Georgia's Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger clarified late Thursday that Donald Trump definitely did not win the 2020 vote for president in his state, despite what the former president insisted yet again on CNN's town hall the previous night.

    Trump's post-election phone call to Raffensperger's office telling him to "find" enough votes for him to make him a winner after the fact was recorded by Raffensperger's office.

    "Fellas, I need 11,000 votes. Give me a break," Trump told Raffensperger and his office's general counsel in the recording.

    Raffensperger told Trump the vote count had been checked and rechecked and it was legitimate.

    Read More

    He told Kaitlan Collins on CNN that the state has even "more data points that just show that President Trump did come up short."

    A key factor was that thousands of Republicans who voted did not vote for Trump, he noted.  

    "We know 24,000 voters skipped the presidential race. They didn't vote for the candidates for president, yet they voted down-ballot in the other races," Raffensperger added. 

    Joseph Biden beat Trump in the state by just under 12,000 votes.

    When Collins asked Trump at the town hall why he asked Raffensperger for votes, he denied it. When Collins reminded him that it was on tape, Trump responded: "I said, 'You owe me votes because the election was rigged.'"

    The former president said he would make the same call today.

    "Well, if he did, he'd get the same answer," Raffensperger told Collins.

    The phone call to Raffensperger is part of the ongoing investigation into Trump by Georgia Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

    Check out Raffensperger's interview in the video below.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.