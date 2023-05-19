The remains of a Georgia woman who was killed more than 46 years ago were identified as a victim of Samuel Little, one of the most prolific serial killers in US history, law enforcement officials said.
Yvonne Pless, dubbed "Macon Jane Doe," was about 20 years old when she was killed by Little in 1977, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office said in a press release on Thursday.
Before he died at 80 in December 2020, Little confessed to killing 93 people between 1970 and 2005, with most of the murders taking place in Florida and Southern California.
Authorities in Georgia caught a break when Little admitted in 2018 to killing two Macon women, and officials traveled to Texas where he was being held at the time to interview him.
Following the interview, authorities were able to connect Little to the killings of Pless in 1977 and of Fredonia Smith in 1982.
But while investigators notified Smith's family, Pless' remains had yet to be identified.
Working with forensic genetic genealogy, Pless' remains were identified last year and authorities found a relative who connected them with her family in Macon.
Georgia officials believe eight of Little's victims were from the Peach State, and a ninth victim was a Tennessee woman whose remains were found in Georgia.
Little, who had been in and out of jail for decades for a number of crimes, finally confessed to Texas Ranger James Holland in 2018 about the killings.
His first was on New Year's Eve in Miami in 1970. The last was 2005 in Tupelo, Miss.
Little said his killing spree stretched across the country, from Tennessee to Nevada and beyond.
“It was like drugs,” he told Holland. “I came to like it.”
With the Associated Press
