Georgia Woman Injects Teen Walmart Shopper With Unknown Substance in Bizarre Attack: Police

Jennifer Keenan and her friend Jay Carswell were both arrested, charged, and jailed

Published |Updated
Monique Merrill
Jennifer Keenan, 55, and Jay Carswell, 73Duluth Police Department

A strange incident at a Walmart in Duluth, Georgia, involving a syringe with an unknown substance, led to two customers clashing with police in the parking lot before their arrest

On Aug. 10, a 19-year-old Walmart shopper claimed that 55-year-old Jennifer Keenan stabbed him in the back of the neck with the syringe and told him he had “been poisoned,” according to local station WSB.

Upon their arrival, the store's security pointed out the vehicle that Keenan was seen approaching. Inside, 73-year-old Jay Carswell was found in the driver’s seat. He informed officers that his friend, presumably Keenan, was in the backseat, as reported by Law and Crime.

Police instructed Keenan to exit the car. She complied but became confrontational upon stepping out, leading police to handcuff her. Carswell then exited the vehicle, shouting at officers, who ordered him back inside.

As officers reported, Keenan resisted arrest and even managed to free one hand from the handcuffs. In the ensuing struggle, one officer spotted a gun on Keenan, which was quickly secured by another officer. At this point, Keenan reportedly called out for assistance.

Carswell then emerged from the car again, this time allegedly concealing his hands and later re-entered, trying to start the car with an apparent intent to flee. Officers responded by using a stun gun on him and removed him from the vehicle.

The Macon Telegraph reported that a gun was found in Carswell's pocket, and in the car's backseat, two loaded rifles and a shotgun were discovered.

Keenan faces charges of aggravated battery, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, and possession of a weapon during the commission of certain felonies. Carswell has been charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.

Both are detained at the Gwinnett County Jail, each with a bond set at $3,500, per online records.

