Georgia Woman Faces 220 Charges for Allegedly Mishandling Tenant Rent Payments
Crystal Denise Brown was recently arrested following a nearly two-year investigation
Authorities in Georgia have arrested a 36-year-old landlord on 220 separate criminal counts of allegedly mishandling some of her tenants' rent payments.
The Bibb County Sheriff's Office arrested Crystal Denise Brown on Tuesday.
Brown was charged with 104 counts of theft by conversion, 104 counts of third-degree forgery and 12 counts of computer forgery.
The charges follow an investigation detectives conducted between October 2020 and June 2022.
"Brown was accused of mishandling several multiple money order payments for rent from tenants, during her tenure of employment at McAfee Towers" in Macon, reads a statement from police.
Brown is in custody at this time and is being held without bond.
She has yet to enter pleas to the charges against her, and information on her attorney, if she has one, was unavailable.
