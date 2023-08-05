Georgia Woman Accused of Plotting to Kill Auburn Football Player Husband Lived ‘Double Life’ in Bahamas

The Georgia mother of three who was accused of plotting to kill her husband, Robert Shiver, a former Auburn University football player, reportedly lived a “double life” in the Bahamas.

Lindsay Shiver, 36, is currently being held at Fox Hill prison on the island of Nassau on $100,000 bail for allegedly plotting the murder with her boyfriend Terrance Bethel, 28, and alleged hitman Faron Newbold, 29, to kill her husband of 13 years.

“She lived a double life — this Georgia housewife with the lovely kids and the Bahamas bad girl. She got caught up in something really bad. It’s sad,” Shiver’s friend, whose name hasn't been revealed, told The New York Post on Friday.

The 36-year-old woman began to have an affair with Bethel after frequently going to the island of Abaco in the Bahamas, where her family had a second home. Her husband, who played for the Auburn Tigers from 2006 to 2008, found out about the affair and filed for divorce.

Shiver’s friend told the Post that the Georgia woman didn’t keep her affair a secret anymore after Robert filed for divorce.

“From the outside looking in it was all perfect,” the friend said. “But she was bored for a long time. Lindsay was a firecracker.”

Shiver was spending time with Bethel, who worked near her Bahamas home, and his friends.

“I think she thought he was exciting, he was different,” the friend told the Post. “He’s a smooth guy, he likes to socialize with the tourists and the people with second homes here.”

The plot to kill Robert began after the divorce reportedly started to get messy, according to documents cited by the Daily Mail. She allegedly sent a picture of her husband to the hitman with “kill him” written on it.

Bahamian police discovered the alleged plan when they were investigating a theft at the bar where Bethel worked and looked into his phone.