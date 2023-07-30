Georgia Woman Accused of Hiring Hitman to Kill Estranged Husband and Auburn Football Player
The plot involving Lindsay Shiver, 36, was uncovered by Caribbean police in the Bahamas while investigations an unrelated break-in at a local bar
A Georgia mother of three has been charged with hiring a hitman to kill her estranged husband, a former Auburn University football player.
The plot involving Lindsay Shiver, 36, was uncovered by Caribbean police in the Bahamas while investigating an unrelated break-in at a local bar, Bahamas Court News reported.
Police said Shiver, her lover Terrance Bethel, 28, and alleged hitman Faron Newbold, 29 conspired to kill her husband Robert Shriver, 36, the Thomasville Times-Enterprise reported.
Police found the plan in WhatsApp messages on the phone of the suspect in the break-in.
Robert Shriver had played for the Auburn Tigers from 2006 to 2008, which is also when he met his wife.
The couple owned a house in the Bahamas, which is where she met her lover, the outlet reported. The former football player filed for divorce after uncovering the affair.
That's when his wife devised the murder for hire plot.
After being arrested, the three were taken to Nassau, where they appeared before Acting Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley.
Following his career with Auburn University, Robert Shiver signed with Atlanta Falcons as a free agent but was cut before the start of the 2009 season, the New York Post reported.
