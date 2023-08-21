Georgia Teen Missing for a Month Found Safe in Arizona: FBI
Graycie Millard, 14, was found in Phoenix late Friday night after the FBI received a tip on Thursday
A teenage girl who disappeared from Lafayette, Georgia, on July 27 has been found safe in Phoenix, Arizona, according to authorities.
Graycie Millard, 14, was located late Friday night after the FBI received a tip on Thursday regarding her possible location. "Millard has been found and is safe," reads a statement posted to the FBI's social media accounts. "FBI Agents and our law enforcement partners followed leads to find her in Arizona. The investigation continues with LaFayette, GA Police."
Lafayette Police stated they cannot discuss the investigation at this time.
On the night she vanished, Millard was staying at a friend's house. Her friends didn't realize she had left until the following morning.
Details surrounding how Graycie made her way to Arizona or whom she might have been with remain unclear.
- Two Fathers Missing for Months Found Dead on Georgia Farmland
- ‘Teen Mom’ Star Jenelle Evans’ Son Jace Found Safe After Runaway Report
- 10-Year-Old Girl Found Safe After Going Missing in Washington Mountains
- Teen Girl Missing for Days in Canadian Wilderness Found Alive and Well
- Missing Tennessee Mom Found Safe After Mystery Trip With Boyfriend
- Remains Found in Alabama Woods Identified as Missing Georgia Woman
- Car Splits in Half After Speeding Vehicle Going 100 MPH Hits It in High Speed CrashNews
- The Moment 2 Broward, Florida, Helicopter Crash Survivors Climb Out of Burning Apartment BuildingNews
- UNC Chapel Hill on Lockdown Over Possible Active ShooterNews
- Microsoft Kills $1 Xbox Game Pass Trial Just Before Starfield LaunchTech
- Softball Coach Arrested for Allegedly Stalking and Sexually Abusing Teen ‘Under the Guise…of Private Lessons’News
- Father Arrested for Harassing Estranged Wife Just Days Before Allegedly Murdering His Two SonsNews
- Man Arrested for Trying to Hit Ding Dong Ditchers with His CarNews
- Rare August Super Blue Moon to Shine in the Night Sky this WeekTech
- Pilot Travels 5,800 Miles to Personally Deliver Girl’s Missing ‘American Girl’ DollNews
- Texas Man Says He Knows Where His Stolen Tesla Is But Cops Refuse to Retrieve It: ‘They’re Not Taking Me Seriously’News
- WATCH: Climate Protesters Attempt to Shut Down Burning Man FestivalNews
- Woman Caught Cheating on Husband Lied About Being Raped to Get an STD Test: ProsecutorsNews