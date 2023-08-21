Georgia Teen Missing for a Month Found Safe in Arizona: FBI

A teenage girl who disappeared from Lafayette, Georgia, on July 27 has been found safe in Phoenix, Arizona, according to authorities.

Graycie Millard, 14, was located late Friday night after the FBI received a tip on Thursday regarding her possible location. "Millard has been found and is safe," reads a statement posted to the FBI's social media accounts. "FBI Agents and our law enforcement partners followed leads to find her in Arizona. The investigation continues with LaFayette, GA Police."

Lafayette Police stated they cannot discuss the investigation at this time.

Graycie Millard FBI

On the night she vanished, Millard was staying at a friend's house. Her friends didn't realize she had left until the following morning.

Details surrounding how Graycie made her way to Arizona or whom she might have been with remain unclear.