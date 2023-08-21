Georgia Teen Missing for a Month Found Safe in Arizona: FBI - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster

Georgia Teen Missing for a Month Found Safe in Arizona: FBI

Graycie Millard, 14, was found in Phoenix late Friday night after the FBI received a tip on Thursday

Published |Updated
Chris Harris
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

A teenage girl who disappeared from Lafayette, Georgia, on July 27 has been found safe in Phoenix, Arizona, according to authorities.

Graycie Millard, 14, was located late Friday night after the FBI received a tip on Thursday regarding her possible location. "Millard has been found and is safe," reads a statement posted to the FBI's social media accounts. "FBI Agents and our law enforcement partners followed leads to find her in Arizona. The investigation continues with LaFayette, GA Police."

Lafayette Police stated they cannot discuss the investigation at this time.

Graycie Millard
Graycie MillardFBI

On the night she vanished, Millard was staying at a friend's house. Her friends didn't realize she had left until the following morning.

Details surrounding how Graycie made her way to Arizona or whom she might have been with remain unclear.

Read More
The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.