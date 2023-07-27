TRENDING NOW | How Donald Trump’s Indictment Could Backfire on Joe Biden
Georgia Teen Hits Ex-Girlfriend, Then Burns His Own Clothes Over Request for DNA Test: Police
The suspect reportedly shot an AK-style rifle in the air before fleeing the scene
A 19-year-old is in custody after a request to take a DNA test allegedly led to an escalated argument.
According to Georgia authorities, Martrevian Denard Bowles allegedly got into an argument with his former girlfriend after she asked him to take a DNA swab test, local station WSBTV reported.
At first, Bowles agreed, but then quickly changed his mind and allegedly got angry and violent, authorities said, as cited by the station.
The teenager allegedly slapped his ex-girlfriend in the face. He then allegedly exited the apartment, burned his clothes and fired an AK-style rifle into the air before fleeing in his car, according to a police report cited by WSBTV.
Bowles was arrested and booked into the Coweta County Jail.
