Georgia Teen Hits Ex-Girlfriend, Then Burns His Own Clothes Over Request for DNA Test: Police - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | How Donald Trump’s Indictment Could Backfire on Joe Biden

Georgia Teen Hits Ex-Girlfriend, Then Burns His Own Clothes Over Request for DNA Test: Police

The suspect reportedly shot an AK-style rifle in the air before fleeing the scene

Published |Updated
Monique Merrill
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

A 19-year-old is in custody after a request to take a DNA test allegedly led to an escalated argument.

According to Georgia authorities, Martrevian Denard Bowles allegedly got into an argument with his former girlfriend after she asked him to take a DNA swab test, local station WSBTV reported.

At first, Bowles agreed, but then quickly changed his mind and allegedly got angry and violent, authorities said, as cited by the station.

Police Line Do Not Cross Tape
Police tape hangs with lights behind it.Getty Images
Read More

The teenager allegedly slapped his ex-girlfriend in the face. He then allegedly exited the apartment, burned his clothes and fired an AK-style rifle into the air before fleeing in his car, according to a police report cited by WSBTV.

Bowles was arrested and booked into the Coweta County Jail.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.