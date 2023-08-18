Georgia Teacher Who Read Class Book on Gender Identity Loses Job Despite Panel Ruling

A school board in Georgia upheld its decision to fire a teacher Thursday, despite a panel's recommendation, after she read her fifth-grade class a book about gender identity.

The Cobb County School District had sacked Katie Rinderle in June for the lesson she taught the 10 and 11-year-olds earlier in the year, which sparked a complaint from a parent.

The book in question was "My Shadow is Purple," which focuses on a non-binary character discovering that their shadow isn't blue like their father's or pink like their mother's.

Rinderle purchased the book at a school book fair and put it on display alongside others at the front of her classroom. In February, her class voted that they wanted to hear her read it to them.

The teacher said the class was engaged and talked about what they had learned afterward. She set them a project to write about the book and this, the panel heard, prompted a complaint from a parent.

They accused Rinderle of violating House Bill 1084, which was passed in 2022. This law, also known as the Divisive Concepts Law, restricts educators from teaching students about certain topics, including race and gender identity.

"I am very disappointed that you have allowed this in your classroom," the parent, also a teacher, said in an email to Rinderle, which she read during Thursday's testimony.

"You have known my child since second grade and I have put my trust in you to challenge him academically. You allowed him to be placed in a very awkward situation, which in return forced a conversation in our household which we were not ready to have with him."

The complaint sparked a school district investigation, which included speaking with students and staff, and led to Rinderle being told she could resign or face termination. She refused to resign and was given notice on June 6.

At a two-day termination hearing last week, Rinderle was questioned about her knowledge of the book, her understanding of the District's rules and whether she felt it was appropriate to talk to children about LGBTQ+ issues.

On Monday, the panel returned its recommendation: that it did not believe Rinderle should lose her job.

However, the final report did "willfully neglect" her duties as a teacher, had lied about her understanding of regulations and procedures, and had not given parents the chance to have their children opt out of the lesson.

“I appreciate the tribunal's consideration of my case and decision not to terminate me,” Rinderle said in a statement. “However, I disagree that I've violated any policy and that finding remains unjust and punitive.

"The district has not provided adequate guidance on how I am supposed to know what is and what is not allowed in the classroom based on these vague policies.

"Prioritizing behaviors and attitudes rooted in bigotry and discrimination does not benefit students and undermines the quality of education and the duty of educators.”

Earlier Thursday, members of the public made their voices heard, ahead of the board voting 4-3 to reject the panel's recommendation and support Rinderle's termination.

Many called for the board to ignore the panel's recommendation with a view to "protect kids," meaning Rinderle lose her job. However, others argued that LGBTQ+ students were in "every classroom" and that parents should not have so much sway over what happens in classrooms.

Principal said multiple complaints were made

On Friday August 11, the hearing saw Due West Elementary School Principal Mary "Cissi" Kale questioned.

She spoke of complaints, some email, some verbal, which came from parents after the class in questions.

Kale told the panel that Rinderle told her she read the book because she had students in her class who might identify with the non-binary character, and she wanted them to know that was OK.

The principal told Sherry Culves, the school district's attorney, that Rinderle had not indicated she understood reading the book was "the wrong choice."

At one point, Kale was asked by Rinderle's attorney Craig Goodmark whether LGBTQ+ issues are prohibited from being discussed in the classroom. Kale looked at the rules about instructional materials and said she did not see that term.

He asked the principal to look at pages of "My Shadow is Purple" and confirm that the book had themes of acceptance and inclusion, which Kale confirmed, adding that these were not divisive subjects.

However, the principal said there were certain subjects which may not be appropriate for children to be taught at certain ages.

Rinderle had a strong record before class on inclusivity

Goodmark argued that the teacher had a "stellar" record and walked Kale through her previous assessments, which showed that until this year she had achieved high marks.

"'She provides a warm, attractive environment for students to learn,' correct?" Goodmark read Kale her own comments on Rinderle back, which she confirmed.

"Are there any negative comments here?" Goodmark asked Kale, to which she replied "No."

There was a lot of discussion running up to the hearing around whether LGBTQ+ issues should be or can be talked about in Georgia's schools.

Goodmark pointed out that Cobb County School District has 68 pre-approved resources/materials on its portal accessible to teachers and that include LGBTQ issues are included in those resources. Kale said she wasn't aware of that.

Teacher's insistence on book theme 'stretches credibility,' district rep said

Next to testify was Gretchen Walton, Cobb County School District's compliance, legal and legislative officer.

She was asked what the District's opinion was on Rinderle's position that the book is about inclusivity and not gender identity.

"The book itself says it's about gender beyond binary, the book itself talks about blue and pink traditional gender colors and then says the shadow is purple," Walton said. "It stretches credibility when someone says this is not about gender, when the book itself says it's about gender."

Walton said the book was not appropriate for use in teaching in an elementary school.

"It is politically polarizing, there are families that have sincerely held religious beliefs on this issue," Walton added. "There are families which hold moral beliefs on this issues."

Walton said that the legislation passed in the past year restricting speech around LGBTQ+ issues in schools had bipartisan support.

Culves asked if the district believed the book gave a balanced view on gender identity, which Walton said it did not.

"Think about the outrage that might have happened if she had brought a book saying 'boys are boys, girls are girls. Boys should only wear boy clothes, girls should only wear girl clothes and these are the only choices." Walton continued.

She said that this was the other side of the issue and that is what makes the book and lesson controversial, as she says no balance was offered that children could stick to gender norms.

Culves and Walton then walked through District policies which they argue Rinderle had violated by reading the book to the class, as well as by not agreeing with their views on the matter.

"We cannot put her back in the classroom because we cannot trust that she won’t continue to show this poor judgement," Walton said.

Goodmark then questioned Walton, again going over district policies and asking about whether teachers are required to gain parental approval for teaching materials, which Walton admitted they are not.

Walton was very insistent that the book was inappropriate for fifth graders, but Goodmark asked her repeatedly that children could differ in what they are sensitive to.

Following this, more parent testimony was heard, including a parent who said they felt the book was appropriate for their child to hear.

"Just given where we are in society today, I thought it was appropriate," they told the hearing. "I think we can all deal with teachings of love.

"I was shocked that there seemed to be a lot of anger - if I may use the word hate, even - and I don’t understand why."

The parent told the panel that she had emailed the Principal in support of her child's teacher and the use of the book. That email did not appear to have been included in the evidence presented.

Finishing procedings, Rinderle returned to the stand.

"My relationship with my students is everything," she told the room. "I care about my students deeply, I listen to them and I see them."