Georgia Teacher Defends ‘My Shadow is Purple’ Book in Fiery Hearing on Termination

A Georgia teacher who was fired for reading a book about gender identity to her class strongly defended her decision at a hearing Thursday, saying the book showed that "children should be able to be supported in being true to themselves."

Katie Rinderle was questioned during the first day of a hearing to determine whether her termination was lawful by the Cobb County School District.

Earlier this year, Rinderle's fifth graders at Due West Elementary School voted that they wanted her to read "My Shadow is Purple" to them.

Afterwards, they talked about the book's messages of acceptance and diversity and wrote their own reflective poems about the book's message. Some parents praised the teacher for having such discussions in the classroom.

One parent, however, complained to the school, accusing Rinderle of violating House Bill 1084, which was passed in 2022. This law, also known as the Divisive Concepts Law, restricts educators from teaching students about certain topics.

Less than a month later, she was told by the Cobb County School District that she could either resign or be terminated, as she'd violated the district's policies.

Rinderle refused to resign and was given an official termination notice on June 6.

“None of the reasons given by the district for Katie’s termination are based in fact or sufficient to justify the termination of this exceptional teacher,” Craig Goodmark, a Georgia education attorney representing Rinderle, told the Southern Poverty Law Center.

“Georgia public schools need teachers like Katie, and Cobb County seems more interested in playing politics than educating young people. It’s a shame.”

The book, released in 2022, is described as "a heartwarming and inspiring book about being true to yourself and moving beyond the gender binary."

The author of the book, Scott Stuart, reacted to Rinderle's firing, saying the situation was "disgusting."

"To be very clear - there is nothing sexual or pornographic about this book. It's a book of acceptance and inclusion," he said on TikTok.

Teacher is questioned over school district policy

At the hearing Thursday, Rinderle was questioned by Sherry Culves, attorney for the district, about her knowledge of the school district's policies and whether she felt the book was appropriate for her class to read.

"I read the book, so I used my professional judgement before even purchasing the book," she told the hearing.

Rinderle had purchased the book at a school book fair, so felt it was ok to read it with her students. She told the panel she had "never had adequate training" on the school or district's policies on supplemental resources, such as the book in question.

Culves argued that Rinderle had ignored previous warnings about other books and content, so she would have been well aware of District policy.

The attorney asked her to confirm that as a public school teacher, she did not have the ability to infringe on parents' rights as to how their children are taught or influenced.

Rinderle referred to her students having their own discussion about stereotypes and that they could not jump to conclusions as to what the book would be about.

Prosecutors argued that the book "embraced the idea" that children should be celebrated and encouraged to not stick to traditional gender identities and norms.

"No, this book discusses how the children should be able to be supported in being true to themselves and valuing one another for who they are and all the assets that they bring with them," Rinderle argued.

She was asked many questions about the book's content, including if it said anywhere that a boy should dress like a boy and a girl should dress like a girl.

She asked for clarification on what the panel was getting at, and they said the shadows in the book referred to boys and girls, that the front cover showed jeans and a skirt, while the main character is non-binary.

Later, Rinderle's attorney read some of the book in question with Rinderle, showing the parents in the story do present gender norms, with the father in pants and suspenders and the mother in high heels.

Parent argued book put their child in a "very awkward" situation

When asked if she had informed parents about the book and associated project, Rinderle said she had not.

The District offered up the parent's complaint email, in which they questioned why Rinderle had chosen to use the book in class. The teacher read the entire email out for the panel to hear, as well as her response.

The parent said they were also a teacher and that they had all been given clear guidance on divisive topics such as LGBTQ+ issues, before offering their own personal opinion.

"I am very disappointed that you have allowed this in your classroom," the email read. "You have known my child since second grade and I have put my trust in you to challenge him academically.

"You allowed him to be placed in a very awkward situation, which in return forced a conversation in our household which we were not ready to have with him."

In response, Rinderle said she appreciated that trust and that any differing political or personal views were irrelevant in this matter. She did not apologize, telling the panel that the matter had already been escalated to those higher up than her when she responded.

She was asked why she had not apologized to her principal, and she told the panel that she was not sure what she would need to apologize for and that questions she asked of her superiors went unanswered.

When questioned by her attorney Craig Goodmark, Rinderle said she had never been trained on when to seek parental permission or what constituted a divisive topic, despite policies being updated at the beginning of the school year in 2022.

She was then shown the district's policy, which said teachers can use their professional judgement when deciding if permission for certain topics is needed.

Rinderle said that she had been made aware of complaints from parents made to her principal, who read the book and told her she would handle the situation.

School district argued Rinderle never asked after students

Chris Dowd, the district's executive director of employee relations and evaluations, argued that students had said they felt uncomfortable at referring to the main character as "them" instead of "he."

He also said there were discrepancies as to the timing of the lesson, which he repeated had not been run past management.

"While there had been aspects of inclusivity, the main topic and the subject matter she introduced was about gender identity, gender fluidity," Dowd told the hearing.

He said that Rinderle insisted the book was about inclusivity, not solely gender identity, and that during interviews she never asked about how her kids were doing.

Dowd said that the district interviewed students and Rinderle about the class, arguing that the teacher had refused to acknowledge certain aspects of the complaint against her, including that she had in fact been trained as to district policies.

In reference to the book being purchased at a school book fair, Dowd admitted that some teachers do often do this for their classrooms, but added that it was the responsibility of those teachers to run material past their principal.

Later, Goodmark asked Dowd to look at the district's policy on parental permission, which he admitted said teachers "may" notify parents, not "must."

Dowd admitted that Rinderle had not been previously disciplined and that the district skipped a disciplinary stage, as per their own policy, and went straight to terminating her employment.

He added that, despite a parent's complaint starting this process, these complaints are not taken into account when making disciplinary decisions.

"Parents complain every day, in every school building," Dowd said.

Goodmark then asked if Dowd had read any parental complaints over Rinderle's reading of "My Shadow is Purple."

"I may have seen one email," Dowd said after a pause. "We don't necessarily take into account what the parent is asking us to do, it's not a parent-driven process."

When asked if there were emails from parents supporting the teacher, Dowd said "there may have been one or two."

Goodmark then moved on, asking Dowd about whether he believed gender identity was a controversial topic, which he said yes to, as well as whether gender identity was an issue of morality.

The attorney then opened up the book again, asking Dowd if he had read it. The executive said he had and that he believed its main theme was gender identity.

The panel's attention was brought back to what the parents in the book are wearing and the color of their shadows: blue for the father and pink for the mother.

Dowd said it was not controversial to him that the parents were depicted in such traditional ways, "I suppose not," he said.

"I would say that the book as a whole is controversial as it does not fairly present a balanced view of this issue," Dowd argued, before admitting it did not contain any sexually suggestive, obscene, nude or sadomasochistic content.

However, he argued, the end of the book having the main character wearing traditional female garb on their lower half and traditional male clothing on their upper half, was controversial.

Dowd said that the content of the book itself infringed upon a parent's right to influence the moral or religious training of their children and therefore contradicts the district's policies.

Questions over missing evidence

Dowd was asked why four students' testimony's were included in findings submitted to the panel, when eight were interviewed 12 days after the class had occured.

Rinderle's attorney alleged that the school district had withheld evidence, including recordings of those students, from the defense and that this could mean those testimonies would support the teacher's argument.

The district argued that the attorney could have subpoenaed that information and that the missing interviews were conducted by the school, not employee relations and so did not need to be submitted as evidence.

Goodmark said the defense had asked for all relevant information, including witness statements, but that redactions made by the district left them without full knowledge of other possible evidence.

After several minutes pause, with back-and-forth between prosecution, defense and the panel's chair over whether this gap in evidence was fair, it was decided to continue with proceedings as they had been.

Parents give their testimonies

Towards the end of the day, the panel began to hear from parents of children in Rinderle's class.

"I really felt that my child was introduced to a topic that she was in no way ready for," one parent told the hearing. "I felt like it was a topic that was too heavy for her and that I had not protected her."

This was followed by the parent who had initially complained about the class, who said that the use of they/them pronouns was a complex topic which she wanted to broach with her child.

The hearing is expected to stretch into a second day.