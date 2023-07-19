Georgia Teacher at Center of Book Controversy Had Been Previously Warned About Her Reading Materials

A Georgia teacher who is on administrative leave and faces a termination hearing next month for reading a book about gender identity to her fifth-grade students had been previously warned about her selection of reading materials that were "political or controversial," according to a report.

Katie Rinderle, a gifted students teacher at Due West Elementary School in Marietta, Ga., was placed on administrative leave in March after reading "My Shadow is Purple," written by Australian author Scott Stuart about a child who doesn't identify with being a boy or girl, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Rinderle could be the first Georgia teacher to be fired under the 2022 Protect Students’ Rights Act - known as the “divisive concepts” law - that restricts how topics like race are taught in public schools, the report said.

“I’m ready to go to it, and to continue trying to defend my career,” Rinderle told the paper.

The Journal-Constitution obtained complaints from March against Rinderle via an open records request that show students said they were uncomfortable with the story in "My Shadow is Purple," which is about a kid whose shadow isn't blue or pink.

School officials also claimed that Rinderle had students use "they/them" pronouns when talking about the book's main character.

“This. Is. Unacceptable. After much consideration and back-and-forth with other concerned parents, (redacted) and I decided that we will not idly sit by as this garbage agenda is being pushed on our child," one parent wrote to the school’s principal. "We are utterly disgusted that this content was taught to fifth grade students at Due West Elementary.”

The school said she read the book to the class when she was supposed to be teaching math, a claim Rinderle disputed.

“I would never not do a part of my job,” Rinderle told school investigators, according to a recording provided to the Journal-Constitution.

The school also said Rinderle disputed that the book was about gender identity, saying that it was about inclusivity.

“We never had a discussion about gender identity,” the teacher told investigators. “This was about embracing each other, students reflected on valuing the differences, letting them be unique and having multiple interests. That was the basis of it.”

Rinderle also maintained that she did not violate the school district's rules because she did not discuss race as a divisive concept.

Katie Rinderle in a video interview from the Southern Poverty Law Center Southern Poverty Law Center/YouTube

“Your unwillingness to acknowledge that your conduct was inappropriate and/or the actual topic of this book has further exacerbated the situation, causing the district to lose confidence in your ability to exercise appropriate judgment as a teacher,” said a letter signed by Superintendent Chris Ragsdale notifying Rinderle of the termination hearing.

Rinderle was also cautioned about using supplementary materials or teaching lessons that could appear to be “political or controversial,” according to her file obtained by the publication.

Some of the complaints were about Rinderle reading a book authored by then-Democratic governor candidate Stacey Abrams.

“I take issue with reading a book that is written by a candidate running for political office who is also very divisive,” a parent said. “It doesn’t appear that books are being selected from authors with differing political views. Again, the classroom is not the place for this.”

Rinderle's lawyer, Craig Goodmark, told the Journal-Constitution that his client had been a teacher for 10 years and received "sterling" performance reviews before the "My Shadow is Purple" controversy.

But the newspaper reported that her 437-page personnel file was peppered with complaints over the years.

Goodmark said Rinderle was never informed how she violated state law. Her termination hearing is set for Aug. 10.