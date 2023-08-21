Georgia Sheriff Resigns, Pleads Guilty to Groping TV ‘Judge’ Glenda Hatchett

A Georgia sheriff resigned on Monday before pleading guilty to groping TV judge Glenda Hatchett at a conference in 2022.

Bleckley County Sheriff Kris Coody was sentenced to one year of probation and a week of community service for his actions against Hatchett. Additionally, he is required to pay a $500 fine, undergo a psychosexual evaluation, and complete an alcohol and drug course, as reported by local station 11 Alive News.

Hatchett, who starred in the popular television show Judge Hatchett, said Coody grabbed her breast without her consent in January 2022 at a Georgia Sheriff's Association event, according to the station.

"He squeezed it. He then started rubbing on my breast until Thomas Brown literally had to take his hand off of me and push him off," Hatchett shared in a press conference on Monday following Coody's plea.

"I never expected that I would be so deeply affected by this," Hatchett said about the assault. "I've never been the victim. I've been the advocate.”

The judge shared that she promptly filed charges after the incident. She also noted that Coody's lawyer had asked her at one point if she would drop the charges in exchange for an apology from Coody.

Kris Coody and Glenda Hatchett. Bleckley County Sheriff; Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Despite widespread calls for his suspension following the allegations, Coody remained in his position until Monday, drawing both his benefits and salary.

Hatchett criticized Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp for not taking action and allowing Coody to retain his job. "The governor did nothing,” she stated. She also speculated on the timing of Coody's resignation, suggesting it might have been a strategy to ensure his pension.

“Had he taken the plea and been on the record as being guilty of this sexual assault, he would have forfeited it under state law,” Hatchett clarified. "And so I think that this was carefully orchestrated."

Hatchett is an Atlanta attorney and star of the reality courtroom shows Judge Hatchett and The Verdict With Judge Hatchett.

In 2016, she represented the family of Philando Castile, a black driver who was shot dead by a police officer in a Twin Cities suburb, in a highly publicized lawsuit.

— with Associated Press