Georgia Sheriff Resigns, Pleads Guilty to Groping TV ‘Judge’ Glenda Hatchett - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Mark Meadows Spends His Day on the Witness Stand in Federal Court Bid to Yank Fani Willis’ Charges Out of Georgia’s Jurisdiction

Georgia Sheriff Resigns, Pleads Guilty to Groping TV ‘Judge’ Glenda Hatchett

Bleckley County Sheriff Kris Coody was sentenced to one year of probation and a week of community service for his actions

Published |Updated
Ben Kesslen
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

A Georgia sheriff resigned on Monday before pleading guilty to groping TV judge Glenda Hatchett at a conference in 2022.

Bleckley County Sheriff Kris Coody was sentenced to one year of probation and a week of community service for his actions against Hatchett. Additionally, he is required to pay a $500 fine, undergo a psychosexual evaluation, and complete an alcohol and drug course, as reported by local station 11 Alive News.

Hatchett, who starred in the popular television show Judge Hatchett, said Coody grabbed her breast without her consent in January 2022 at a Georgia Sheriff's Association event, according to the station.

"He squeezed it. He then started rubbing on my breast until Thomas Brown literally had to take his hand off of me and push him off," Hatchett shared in a press conference on Monday following Coody's plea.

"I never expected that I would be so deeply affected by this," Hatchett said about the assault. "I've never been the victim. I've been the advocate.”

The judge shared that she promptly filed charges after the incident. She also noted that Coody's lawyer had asked her at one point if she would drop the charges in exchange for an apology from Coody.

Glenda Hatchett and Kris Coody
Kris Coody and Glenda Hatchett.Bleckley County Sheriff; Paras Griffin/Getty Images
Read More

Despite widespread calls for his suspension following the allegations, Coody remained in his position until Monday, drawing both his benefits and salary.

Hatchett criticized Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp for not taking action and allowing Coody to retain his job. "The governor did nothing,” she stated. She also speculated on the timing of Coody's resignation, suggesting it might have been a strategy to ensure his pension.

“Had he taken the plea and been on the record as being guilty of this sexual assault, he would have forfeited it under state law,” Hatchett clarified. "And so I think that this was carefully orchestrated."

Hatchett is an Atlanta attorney and star of the reality courtroom shows Judge Hatchett and The Verdict With Judge Hatchett.

In 2016, she represented the family of Philando Castile, a black driver who was shot dead by a police officer in a Twin Cities suburb, in a highly publicized lawsuit.

— with Associated Press

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.