Georgia Resident Killed by Brain-Eating Amoeba Likely Contracted It While Swimming: Officials

Officials say that a Georgia resident who died from a brain-eating amoeba most likely contracted it while swimming in a freshwater lake or pond.

The resident has not been identified yet, according to NBC News. They were exposed to Naegleria fowleri, which can lead to a rare infection that "destroys brain tissue, causing brain swelling and usually death," the Georgia Department of Public Health said in a news release on Friday.

It is unclear where the person was swimming when they contracted the amoeba.

"Naegleria fowleri is an amoeba (single-celled living organism) that lives in soil and warm, freshwater lakes, rivers, ponds, and hot springs," the health department added.

The amoeba is not found in saltwater, treated drinking water, or swimming pools.

The infection only occurs when water containing the amoeba goes up the nose, the health department said. Swallowing water with the organism will not cause an infection, and it cannot be transmitted from person to person.

The infection is considered rare because there are typically only three cases in the U.S. each year. It is usually fatal, according to officials.

In July, a 2-year-old boy died from a Naegleria fowleri infection. It is believed that he contracted it at Ash Springs in Nevada.

A 14-year-old boy from Florida became one of the few survivors of the infection after being told he only had several days to live.

“Though the risk of infection is low, recreational water users should always assume there is a risk when they enter warm fresh water,” the Georgia Department of Public Health said. “If you choose to swim, you can reduce your risk of infection by limiting the amount of water that goes up the nose.”