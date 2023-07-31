Georgia Resident Killed by Brain-Eating Amoeba Likely Contracted It While Swimming: Officials - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Georgia Resident Killed by Brain-Eating Amoeba Likely Contracted It While Swimming: Officials

Naegleria fowleri is an amoeba that lives in soil and warm, freshwater lakes, rivers, ponds, and hot springs

Published |Updated
Jenna Sundel
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Naegleria fowleri, a brain-eating amoeba found in freshwater.Smith Collection/Gado / Contributor (Getty Images)

Officials say that a Georgia resident who died from a brain-eating amoeba most likely contracted it while swimming in a freshwater lake or pond.

The resident has not been identified yet, according to NBC News. They were exposed to Naegleria fowleri, which can lead to a rare infection that "destroys brain tissue, causing brain swelling and usually death," the Georgia Department of Public Health said in a news release on Friday.

It is unclear where the person was swimming when they contracted the amoeba.

"Naegleria fowleri is an amoeba (single-celled living organism) that lives in soil and warm, freshwater lakes, rivers, ponds, and hot springs," the health department added.

Read More

The amoeba is not found in saltwater, treated drinking water, or swimming pools.

The infection only occurs when water containing the amoeba goes up the nose, the health department said. Swallowing water with the organism will not cause an infection, and it cannot be transmitted from person to person.

The infection is considered rare because there are typically only three cases in the U.S. each year. It is usually fatal, according to officials.

In July, a 2-year-old boy died from a Naegleria fowleri infection. It is believed that he contracted it at Ash Springs in Nevada.

A 14-year-old boy from Florida became one of the few survivors of the infection after being told he only had several days to live.

“Though the risk of infection is low, recreational water users should always assume there is a risk when they enter warm fresh water,” the Georgia Department of Public Health said. “If you choose to swim, you can reduce your risk of infection by limiting the amount of water that goes up the nose.”

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.