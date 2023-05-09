The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation
    A South Fulton, Georgia, police officer shot himself in his leg at a gun range on Tuesday.

    The officer, who was not publicly identified, suffered a non-life threatening injury when his weapon discharged as he was attempting to holster it, Capt. Derrick Rogers, the public information officer for the South Fulton Police Department, told The Messenger.

    The injury happened at the David L. Hagans firing range on Aldredge Road as the officer was participating in a mandated course to satisfy the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council's annual requirements, Rogers wrote in an email.

    The officer was transported for medical treatment, Rogers wrote.

    This is a developing story and will be updated. Check back for more information.

