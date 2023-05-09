A South Fulton, Georgia, police officer shot himself in his leg at a gun range on Tuesday.

The officer, who was not publicly identified, suffered a non-life threatening injury when his weapon discharged as he was attempting to holster it, Capt. Derrick Rogers, the public information officer for the South Fulton Police Department, told The Messenger.

The injury happened at the David L. Hagans firing range on Aldredge Road as the officer was participating in a mandated course to satisfy the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council's annual requirements, Rogers wrote in an email.

The officer was transported for medical treatment, Rogers wrote.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Check back for more information.