Police Find Body of Missing Georgia Toddler Who Was Allegedly Falsely Reported as Kidnapped by Father

Police say they have found a body that could be a Georgia toddler, a week after his father allegedly falsely reported he was kidnapped.
The East Point Police Department confirmed that an "unidentified small child" was found at the East Point Transfer Station, which is a garbage facility outside of Atlanta, on Wednesday around 1:30 p.m. ET.
They have not yet confirmed it is J'Asiah but stated that there is "high probability based on the circumstances surrounding this case" that the body is the child.
The body has been taken by the Georgia Bureau of Investigations for identification, police said.
J'Asiah's father remains the prime suspect "because he was the person last seen with the child," authorities said.
The 2-year-old has been missing since last Wednesday after the boy’s father, Artavious North, told law enforcement his son was kidnapped at gunpoint in DeKalb County, Georgia, nearly 20 miles from where he lived in East Point.
One day later, DeKalb County police discovered North’s narrative was untrue after finding inconsistencies in his story and charged him with making a false statement.
North became a person of interest in his disappearance earlier this week and remains in police custody.
Search efforts for the boy led police to fully drain a lake near an East Point apartment complex, near where his father was staying, and scour a landfill almost 40 miles away.
His mother, Asia Mitchell, has been organizing her own private search parties for several days in the Decatur area where the boy was initially reported missing.
Prior to the police statement, Asia posted on social media about her hopes to find her son alive.
"Day 8 tomorrow. Lord, please give me the strength to keep going on find my baby unharmed and the way he was when I last seen him. I miss you the most, baby, I swear," posted on Facebook early Wednesday.
Leriesa Mitchell, the boy’s grandmother, responded, telling her daughter, "We got this Asia Mitchell God got you… On your knees and hands open," on Facebook, Wednesday.
