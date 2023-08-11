Georgia Mother Accused of Hiring Hitman To Kill Husband Speaks Out After She’s Released on Bail: ‘Been Really Tough’

A Georgia mom of three who allegedly hired a hitman to kill her husband after he learned of her affair appeared in public for the first time since her arrest, telling reporters that a weeks-long stint in prison was "really tough."
"Now I’m having issues with my car," Lindsay Shiver, who appeared to be driving a rented Kia sedan, told the New York Post. "I have to deal with that now on top of everything else. But I really can’t say anything more. I’m sorry. Thank you for being respectful."
Shiver, 36, allegedly lived a "double life" in the Bahamas, where her family owned a second home. Her husband, former Auburn football star Robert Shiver, had suspected his wife was cheating on him. A private investigator confirmed his suspicions, and he soon filed for divorce.
That's when Shiver allegedly devised a plan to get her husband killed with assistance from her 28-year-old lover, Adrien Bethel, and alleged assassin Faron Newbold Jr., 29.
Shiver is required to meet with authorities three times per week and can only leave her house during the day. She's also barred from speaking to or meeting with her estranged husband, now an insurance executive, who reportedly helped post her $100,000 bail despite the alleged murder-for-hire plot against him.
- Georgia Woman Accused of Hiring Hitman to Kill Estranged Husband and Auburn Football Player
- Georgia Woman Accused of Plotting to Kill Auburn Football Player Husband Lived ‘Double Life’ in Bahamas
- Man Who Was Target of Wife’s Alleged Bahamas Murder for Hire Plot Helps Her Make Bail
- Father of Woman Accused of Trying to Hire a Hitman to Kill Her Son Says She is No ‘Monster’
- Mom Used Parody Site to Try to Hire Hitman to Kill 3-Year-Old Son: Police
- Family Speaks Out After Georgia Mom Dies Stepping on Fire Ant Hill
"It’s been hard," Shiver told the Post, with an ankle bracelet visible below black exercise pants. "But I can't speak about it." She said her lawyers had forbidden her from sharing any details with the media.
Shiver must stay in the Bahamas until an upcoming October court date. Relatives are expected to visit her in the glamourous Cable Beach condo she's renting soon, per the Post.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Driver Dies After Being Beaten Up By Angry Mob for Hitting and Killing Woman With CarNews
- Chair-Wielding Man From Montgomery Riverfront Brawl Charged With Disorderly ConductNews
- In Landmark Case, a Sikh Marine Graduates with ‘Articles of Faith’ IntactNews
- Nudists Call For Clothing Ban on Their Beaches: It’s ‘Making Us Uncomfortable’News
- Every Beech Tree in North America Is Dying and It’s Too Late To Stop It: ExpertNews
- Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Announce $100 Million Commitment to Rebuild Maui After WildfiresEntertainment
- Miss Scotland Winner Arrested on Hate Crime Charges Over Drunken Incident Caught on CameraNews
- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone to Miss World Championships With ‘Minor Knee Issue’News
- Did Ex-Goldman CEO Blankfein Offer to Ride to the Troubled Firm’s Rescue? Well, NoNews
- Developer Builds $1.5 Million Home on Lot That Was Never Sold to Him by the LandownerNews
- Jaws II: Shark Sighting Evacuates NYC Waters Days After First Attack in 70 YearsNews
- Snake in a Toilet: Slithering Visitor to Arizona Home Camps Out Where Homeowner Least Expects ItNews