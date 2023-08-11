Georgia Mother Accused of Hiring Hitman To Kill Husband Speaks Out After She’s Released on Bail: ‘Been Really Tough’

A Georgia mom of three who allegedly hired a hitman to kill her husband after he learned of her affair appeared in public for the first time since her arrest, telling reporters that a weeks-long stint in prison was "really tough."



"Now I’m having issues with my car," Lindsay Shiver, who appeared to be driving a rented Kia sedan, told the New York Post. "I have to deal with that now on top of everything else. But I really can’t say anything more. I’m sorry. Thank you for being respectful."



Shiver, 36, allegedly lived a "double life" in the Bahamas, where her family owned a second home. Her husband, former Auburn football star Robert Shiver, had suspected his wife was cheating on him. A private investigator confirmed his suspicions, and he soon filed for divorce.

Courtesy lshiver/Instagram lshiver/Instagram

That's when Shiver allegedly devised a plan to get her husband killed with assistance from her 28-year-old lover, Adrien Bethel, and alleged assassin Faron Newbold Jr., 29.



Shiver is required to meet with authorities three times per week and can only leave her house during the day. She's also barred from speaking to or meeting with her estranged husband, now an insurance executive, who reportedly helped post her $100,000 bail despite the alleged murder-for-hire plot against him.

"It’s been hard," Shiver told the Post, with an ankle bracelet visible below black exercise pants. "But I can't speak about it." She said her lawyers had forbidden her from sharing any details with the media.



Shiver must stay in the Bahamas until an upcoming October court date. Relatives are expected to visit her in the glamourous Cable Beach condo she's renting soon, per the Post.