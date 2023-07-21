Georgia Mayor Says He Got Death Threats After Burglary Charges

The mayor of one Georgia city has been receiving death threats after getting charged with burglary and criminal trespass, Fox 5 Atlanta reported.
Khalid Kamau, mayor of South Fulton, Georgia, was arrested earlier this month after a homeowner called the police saying they had received a notification that someone was walking around on their lakeside property.
The caller also said the individual walked inside the house, then exited after the owner told him to “stay put.”
As the homeowner spoke with police over the phone, Kamau identified himself, The Messenger previously reported.
“Do you know who the f**k I am? I’m the Mayor, and I’ll wait for my police to get here and see what happens then," he said.
At the scene of the crime, police confronted Kamau, who told them he had been checking out his dream home.
In the two weeks that followed his arrest, his attorney, Jacoby Hudson, said Kamau has been receiving death threats over email.
"The last time I spoke to him, he did tell me that there were these threats, and he has been concerned about them. He mentioned that they had racial undertones," longtime friend Reshard Snelling told Fox 5 Atlanta.
Fox 5 Atlanta reported that the South Fulton Police are investigating but determined so far that they have not reached the level of a threat.
"Yes, they are derogatory, racial slurs are included. I believe there was a picture in one of the emails. They have both been emails. I believe they tracked it as being out of state," acting South Fulton Police Chief Gary Johnson said.
In a press conference following his arrest, Kamau avoided questions about his arrest, saying he’d give more information in due time.
“Our city has never shied away from courageous conversations, and there will be time for all of that,” he said. “We will allow a time and place for those conversations to happen.”
Kamau is due to appear next in court in September.
