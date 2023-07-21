Georgia Mayor Says He Got Death Threats After Burglary Charges - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Georgia Mayor Says He Got Death Threats After Burglary Charges

The police said they're investigating but so far, the harassing emails have not reached the level of a threat

Published |Updated
Yelena Dzhanova
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Khalid Kamau, the mayor of South Fulton, Georgia, was arrested on Saturday.Prince Williams/WireImage

The mayor of one Georgia city has been receiving death threats after getting charged with burglary and criminal trespass, Fox 5 Atlanta reported

Khalid Kamau, mayor of South Fulton, Georgia, was arrested earlier this month after a homeowner called the police saying they had received a notification that someone was walking around on their lakeside property.

The caller also said the individual walked inside the house, then exited after the owner told him to “stay put.”

As the homeowner spoke with police over the phone, Kamau identified himself, The Messenger previously reported. 

Read More

“Do you know who the f**k I am? I’m the Mayor, and I’ll wait for my police to get here and see what happens then," he said.

At the scene of the crime, police confronted Kamau, who told them he had been checking out his dream home.

In the two weeks that followed his arrest, his attorney, Jacoby Hudson, said Kamau has been receiving death threats over email. 

"The last time I spoke to him, he did tell me that there were these threats, and he has been concerned about them. He mentioned that they had racial undertones," longtime friend Reshard Snelling told Fox 5 Atlanta.

Fox 5 Atlanta reported that the South Fulton Police are investigating but determined so far that they have not reached the level of a threat. 

"Yes, they are derogatory, racial slurs are included. I believe there was a picture in one of the emails. They have both been emails. I believe they tracked it as being out of state," acting South Fulton Police Chief Gary Johnson said.

In a press conference following his arrest, Kamau avoided questions about his arrest, saying he’d give more information in due time. 

“Our city has never shied away from courageous conversations, and there will be time for all of that,” he said. “We will allow a time and place for those conversations to happen.”

Kamau is due to appear next in court in September.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.