Suspect in Georgia Mass Shooting Killed After Day-Long Manhunt
40 year-old Andre Longmore was considered armed & dangerous while on the run
The primary suspect that escaped after killing 4 people in a Georgia mass shooting has been shot and killed by police after a local sheriff pledged to hunt him down in 'whatever hole' he was hiding in, according to reports.
Two police officers were injured when police confronted Andre Longmore, 40, on Mt. Zion Parkway in Jonesboro, Georgia, about 11 miles north of where the mass shooting took place on Saturday, according to WSBTV.
Longmore was killed in the confrontation, the condition of the officers is unknown at this time.
The mass shooting happened late Saturday morning in a subdivision in Hampton, a city about 40 miles south of Atlanta, officials said, according to ABC News.
Hampton Police Chief James Turner said during a news conference authorities were investigating at least four crime scenes close to each other and in the same neighborhood, reported the Associated Press.
He said at the time that Longmore was a Hampton resident, and declined to discuss a possible motive, according to the AP.
