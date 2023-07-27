Georgia Man’s ‘Perfect Car’ Completely Totaled After Valet Goes on Alleged Joyride

After waiting for years to get his “perfect car,” a Cadillac CT5V, an Atlanta man was shocked to discover that his car had been damaged in a wreck after he left it with a valet service.

According to 11Alive, the man, identified as Joe Luck, assumed his car was safe as he watched the valet driver park it in front of him at a restaurant.

"I've been waiting for a year-and-a-half for it," Luck told the outlet. "These cars are very hard to get -- semiconductor shortages have led to long wait times."

"It's a very special vehicle, but I've only had it for six months, and it's only got 4,000 miles on it," he added.

Upon returning to his car after a date, Luck saw his car with the airbags deployed, the rear quarter panels destroyed, and the rear axles dislodged from the car.

Atlanta man returns to damaged car after giving it to valet. 11Alive / Screenshot

"'Your vehicle’s been sideswiped.' What do you mean? It was parked out front. He told me he had to move my vehicle, and unfortunately while moving it – it got sideswiped,” Luck said, recalling the moment he found out his car was involved in an accident.

According to Luck, his car was T-boned two blocks down the road, in an accident he believes could have been avoided. Noting that there was space in the parking lot when he left, Luck didn't think the car needed to be moved.

"It’s in pretty bad shape. I can’t even drive it. I have to figure out what I do from here,” he said, noting that the car was so damaged he had to find alternative travel.

Luck also stated he has not received insurance information from the valet's claims team and was not offered a rental for the time being.

“I’m going to be stuck with this vehicle that’s had a major accident when I had nothing to do with the accident,” he said.

At this time, it's unclear why the valet driver moved the car, but Luck and others speculate he took the car for a joyride.

While the valet company has not shared insurance information with Luck it confirmed it fired the valet driver in a statement to the station on Wednesday.

”National Parking has been proudly serving the southeast for 40 years, delivering the highest quality valet service in the industry to hundreds of thousands of customers every year. Unfortunately, accidents and damages are a reality of the valet parking industry. We recognize that, although only a small percentage of our interactions result in claims, every incident is an inconvenience on our customers. As such, we pride ourselves on our reputation as industry leaders in managing each and every claim that comes through and ensuring that they are resolved in an expeditious, fair, and efficient manner.”