Georgia Man Who Died After He Was Tased by Police Was a Deacon on His Way Home from Bible Study
News.
Georgia Man Who Died After He Was Tased by Police Was a Deacon on His Way Home from Bible Study

Police reportedly said there was a 'struggle' after they determined Johnny Hollman, 62, was responsible for a minor traffic accident

Published |Updated
Safia Samee Ali
Johnny Hollman died in police custody after he was involved in a minor traffic accident in Atlanta on Aug. 10.GoFundMe

A Georgia deacon died earlier this month after he was tased by an Atlanta police officer following a minor traffic accident on his way home from Bible study, an attorney representing the family said.

Johnny Hollman, 62, called 911 for police assistance after being hit by another driver on Aug. 10 in Southwest Atlanta.

When the responding officer found him at fault, Hollman "became non-compliant and the officer attempted to take him into custody,” according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

"The driver became agitated and uncooperative," police said, and there was a “struggle” between the two before the officer "utilized his taser" and placed Hollman in handcuffs.

The Lively Stones of God Ministries deacon, who is also a grandfather to 26 grandchildren, became unresponsive and was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, reported WAGA-TV.

His daughter, Arnitra Hollman, said she spoke with her father while the officer was arresting him. His last words still ring in her ear, an attorney representing Hollman’s family said.

“She heard her father telling them he couldn't breathe,” attorney Mawuli Davis tells The Messenger.

Arnitra, who rushed to her father, said she heard her him on the phone “asking them, begging them,” WSB TV reported. 

“I never hung up ... 17 minutes, I was on the phone with him for 17 minutes from my house to where he was,” she said. “The officer was like, ‘What I say? What I say?’ He was really aggressive.”

The officer has been placed on administrative leave while an investigation by both Atlanta police as well as the Georgia Bureau of Investigations is conducted.

"Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Mr. Johnny Hollman. It is troubling anytime that someone dies while interacting with a police officer. We take instances like this very seriously, and we understand the importance of an independent, thorough investigation," The Atlanta Police Department said in a statement when reached by The Messenger.

"The GBI's independent investigation into the death of Mr. Hollman remains open, and we will await their findings," the department added.

A police report stated that marijuana, a gun and other items were found in Hollman's vehicle, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

"Our hope is that he can, like other folks, be a victim and not have to be character assassinated," Davis — who said the items belonged to other people who also used the vehicle — told the paper.

Hollman's family and others in the Atlanta area are demanding that the city release body camera footage of the deadly interaction.

About 100 people participated in a justice march Thursday night outside the Atlanta Police headquarters asking for the footage.

“It's clear that this was an escalation by the police, and this 62-year-old man was begging them to stop doing what they were doing to him to no avail, which ultimately resulted in the loss of his life,” Davis tells The Messenger. 

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens issued a statement shortly after the incident saying he has he directed the chief of police to conduct “a top-to-bottom evaluation of the interaction with Mr. Hollman, including a review of the department’s Standard Operating Procedures and training curriculum.“

“Every single life in Atlanta is important and matters to me," the mayor continued. "Every single death in this city weighs on my heart. What started as a routine stop after an accident ended in the death of 62-year-old Johnny Hollman.”

Davis says he is also still awaiting the personnel file of the officer who tased the deacon.

According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, the officer was hired by Atlanta police in March 2021 and had no law enforcement experience prior to joining.

Hollman’s official cause of death is still unknown as the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office has not finished conducting an autopsy.

His funeral is scheduled for Saturday.

"We’re going to fight," Arnitra said during the march Thursday, "and keep fighting until we get justice for Johnny Hollman."

