Georgia Man Responds With Real Firearm After Being Hit by Toy Gun
The man was hit in the lip by an Orbeez Gel Blaster gun
A Georgia man shot with a toy gun while at a stop sign responded by stopping his vehicle and pulling out a real firearm.
According to a report by The Augusta Chronicle, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of an unruly juvenile in Martinez, Georgia. Upon their arrival, the victim told officers he was shot in the face by the driver of another vehicle while stopped at a stop sign.
The shot from the suspected pellet gun hit the man in the lip, which led the man to stop his car, pull out his real firearm and get the driver of the other car to stop.
The driver of the other vehicle admitted to the deputies that he “did something really dumb,” and explained to police that he had shot the victim with an Orbeez Gel Blaster gun.
The victim has chosen not to press any criminal charges, but called the incident “a very dumb thing to do.”
