Georgia Man Pretended to Be a Cop to Scare Speeding Woman: Police

A man in Georgia accused of impersonating a police officer and conducting a phony traffic stop has been arrested by the real police.
Police in Suwanee, Georgia, told WSB-TV that on July 20, suspect Yasin Yasdizadeh pulled his minivan in front of a woman he believed was driving too fast. He allegedly stopped traffic, got out of the minivan and hit her car with his hands before telling her he was a police officer, according to a police report reviewed by the news station.
The 42-year-old even went so far as to dress the part, wearing a shirt that said “police” on it and carrying a Walkie Talkie with him, according to police. The victim called 911 and took a picture of the tag on his vehicle. She later told police she was afraid he would hurt her.
“We take the threat to the public seriously because we don’t know what his intentions are,” Robert Thompson, captain of the Suwanee Police Department, told the news outlet.
Then during a traffic stop On Aug. 5, Yasdizadeh told Suwanee police he “works with Gwinnett County.”
“[The officer] noticed that he was swerving all over the road, so the officer left that traffic stop and went and pulled him over,” Thompson said. Officers saw that he had a warrant and arrested him. Yasdizadeh reportedly admitted to confronting the woman and having a police shirt, according to WSB-TV.
He was charged with one felony count of impersonating a public officer or employee, punishable by up to a $1,000 fine and between one to five years in prison. He is being held at the Gwinnett County Jail on a $12,500 bond.
