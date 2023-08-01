Georgia Man Convicted of Murdering His Deputy Wife, Her Brother to Conceal Double Life - The Messenger
Georgia Man Convicted of Murdering His Deputy Wife, Her Brother to Conceal Double Life

Jaquavia Jackson told police two men entered his home and opened fire

Published |Updated
Chris Harris
JWPlayer

A 30-year-old man was recently convicted by a jury in Georgia for murdering both his wife — a Fulton County Sheriff's Deputy and new mother — and her brother back in 2021, all to keep his philandering past secret.

Jaquavia Jackson was found guilty late last week of two counts of malice murder, two counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

On Oct. 21, 2021, Jackson shot and killed his 28-year-old wife, Shakeema Brown Jackson, as well as her 30-year-old brother, Levoy Brown.

Prosecutors argued at trial that Jackson and his wife were to appear in court the morning of Oct. 22, 2021, after receiving subpoenas from two women claiming he'd fathered their children. The prosecution said that Shakeema Jackson would've learned about her husband's infidelity during that hearing.

Read More

On the night of the killings, deputies with the Newton County Sheriff's Office responded to the Jacksons' home in Covington at around 10:20 p.m.

"When they arrived, they found Mrs. Jackson and Mr. Brown deceased from gunshot wounds," reads a statement from the Newton County District Attorney's Office. "The defendant" spoke to officers both at the crime scene and during a subsequent interview, and claimed "that two unknown men entered the house and killed his wife and her brother."

Prosecutors argued at trial that Jaquavia Jackson and his wife were to appear in court the morning of Oct. 22, 2021, after receiving subpoenas from two women claiming he'd fathered their children. The prosecution said that Shakeema Jackson would've learned about her husband's infidelity during that hearing.Fulton County Sheriff's Office (2)

However, surveillance footage from a neighbor's security camera confirmed that no one had entered or left from the front of the residence.

Hours before the killings, "the defendant also called a neighbor across the street to ask if his security camera were working. He was told they were not."

Police determined Jackson fired a staged shot inside the house "to make it look like he had fired at these made up intruders."

At the time of her death, Shakeema was wrapped up in a blanket on her couch, scrolling Facebook on her phone. Jackson also opened fire on her brother who was at their house at the time of the incident. Both were shot multiple times.

"A daughter and a son were taken from a family in one horrific, premeditated incident," said Newton County District Attorney Randy McGinley. "Nothing can ever make up for the tremendous loss of Shakeema and Levoy. But this verdict holds the person responsible that took them from their family."

Shakeema, who had only been a sheriff's deputy for one month, is survived by her toddler son.

