Georgia Man Arrested for Stealing His Neighbors’ Entire Front Porch
The porch was valued at about $3,000
A Georgia man is facing a felony charge after he was accused of stealing a full wooden porch from his neighbor.
The porch owner told investigators that while his property may have an abandoned look, the porch and other items on the land were not up for grabs.
"It’s a full 8' by 10' porch. It would be what goes onto an hour for entry and exit," Investigator Chris Stapler with the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office told FOX 5 Atlanta. “Vey well constructed.”
Robin Swanger allegedly walked past several "no trespassing" signs and took the porch, which was not attached to a home at the time of the alleged theft.
"Some people may shrug their shoulders and say it's not a big deal, but when you take someone's property without their consent, and the value of this porch is $3,000, you can't just go and take stuff off someone's property," Stapler told FOX 5.
Deputies had identified Swanger as a suspect and had been on the lookout for him for several days when they were called to his home for a domestic disturbance. They said that Swanger had gotten into a fight with his wife and had been throwing rocks at their house.
Swanger was charged with two counts of domestic violence including battery for the incident, in addition to one count of felony theft for stealing the porch.
