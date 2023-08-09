Georgia Man, 24, Gets Life for Murdering 17-Year-Old Homecoming Queen Over Dating Dispute

A Georgia man was sentenced to life for murdering a 17-year-old girl, who was a homecoming queen and a member of her school's Air Force JROTC program, according to a local news report.

Investigators said the incident stemmed from a dispute between two men who both claimed to be dating the teenager.

A jury found 24-year-old Nakia Dorsey guilty on charges of felony murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and two counts of aggravated assault on Monday, FOX 5 Atlanta reported

Officials said the charges are related to the deadly shooting of Jayne Salazar-Chavez and Brandon Wilson, her boyfriend. The shooting took place on Nov. 10.

Investigators said Wilson came home from the Army on Veterans Day to surprise Salazar-Chavez, FOX 5 reported.

Wilson confronted her about possibly seeing someone else since she seemed withdrawn when he returned, investigators reported. Wilson found a suggestive message on her phone and called the person who sent it, who was later identified as Dorsey.

Wilson originally hung up without saying anything, officials said. However, when Dorsey called back, the two argued about who was dating Salazar-Chavez, per the news station.

Wilson and Salazar-Chavez left her house. When they returned, Wilson told police he saw a red laser on his face and noticed a man wearing black clothing pointing a gun at his car.

The gunman hit the car 20 times as Wilson tried to drive away. Wilson was shot in the leg and Salazar-Chavez was shot in the arm and torso. Salazar-Chavez's injuries were fatal.

Investigators discovered Dorsey was at Salazar-Chavez's house before the shooting using cell phone location data. He was arrested on Jan. 12, FOX 5 reported.

Following the guilty verdict, a judge sentenced Dorsey to a life sentence plus 25 consecutive years.