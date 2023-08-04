Georgia Home Healthcare Worker Accused of Stealing $17K From Her Elderly Patient - The Messenger
Georgia Home Healthcare Worker Accused of Stealing $17K From Her Elderly Patient

She was charged with felony exploitation and intimidation of a disabled adult or elderly person

Published |Updated
Monique Merrill
Ebony MitchellCherokee County Sheriff's Office

A 48-year-old home healthcare worker has been charged with six felonies after allegedly stealing from her 77-year-old patient over several months.

Ebony Michelle Mitchell was arrested by the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday after a months-long investigation, the Cherokee Tribune reported.

She is accused of stealing $17,000 from her patient while working as an in-home caretaker by using the patient's credit and debit cards since February. The sheriff’s office was first informed about the theft allegations in May.

Her reported purchases included "everything from jewelry and down payments on her car to paying off her rent," the sheriff's office, according to the Cherokee Tribune.

Mitchell was charged with six counts of felony exploitation and intimidation of a disabled adult or elderly person.

She was booked into the Cherokee County jail and released on $16,878 bond.

