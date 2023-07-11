Georgia Grand Jury to Decide Trump Charges Being Selected Tuesday - The Messenger
Georgia Grand Jury to Decide Trump Charges Being Selected Tuesday

The state of Georgia requires grand juries hand down indictments in cases involving felony charges

Published
Chris Harris
A grand jury will be chosen today in Atlanta to consider criminal charges against former President Donald Trump and his Republican colleagues for their efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia.

Trump has been the subject of an investigation by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' office since early 2021, when he was recorded during a call to Georgia's Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, urging him to "find 11,780 votes" — the amount the ex-president needed to win the state's 16 electoral votes.

The investigation broadened over time, to include allegations Trump called other Georgia officials, making similar requests, and his unfounded allegations of widespread election fraud.

Willis, a Democrat, is expected to present her case before one of two new grand juries being seated Tuesday, reports the Associated Press.

Fulton County DA Fani Willis attends Shaq's 51st Birthday Celebration at The Bank on March 10, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia
Willis has said any indictments in the case will like come next month.

The state of Georgia requires grand juries to hand down indictments in cases involving felony charges.

The law mandates that 16 grand jurors must participate in the voting. A dozen of them must vote in favor of the charges in order for an indictment to be issued.

Even if Trump is indicted in Georgia, he'll still be able to run for president in 2024.

