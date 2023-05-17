Georgia Couple Accused of Trying to Starve 10-Year-Old Son to Death

A Georgia couple is accused of attempting to starve their 10-year-old son to death, police said Tuesday.

Tyler Schindley, 46, and Krista Schindley, 47, are facing charges of attempted homicide, cruelty to children, false imprisonment and simple battery after the boy was found wandering the streets of Griffin, Ga., according to authorities.

The child's parents allegedly imprisoned their son in his bedroom at their home and denied him food and water for long periods of time in the past three years.

The boy had no access to food, lights, hot or warm running water and other necessities, according to an affidavit, Atlanta News First reported.

“This case is disturbing. It’s heartbreaking,” Griffin District Attorney Marie Broder said, according to the Daily Beast. “This child was, simply put, being starved to death, and it is tragic."

Police didn’t specify when the boy was discovered wandering the streets or how he escaped the home.

Authorities said the child was looking for a Kroger supermarket to get food when he was found, adding that he wasn’t wearing shoes and weighed just 36 lbs.

When police arrived to rescue the boy, he begged them not to take him back home, 11 Alive reported.

He was hospitalized, authorities said at a press conference on Tuesday, adding that his heart rate was "extremely low."

“I truly believe that if he had not gotten out of that home, this would be a very different case,” Broder said.

The Schindleys, who were reportedly denied bond by a judge on Monday, are in Spalding County Jail while their five other children were taken into the custody of the state.

"We aren’t releasing any photos of this child for obvious reasons,” Broder said. "But I will tell you, the photos are absolutely horrible. And anyone with a human heart who looks at them should be shaken to the core.”