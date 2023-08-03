Georgia County to Pay $4M to Family of Inmate Who Died Covered in Bedbugs in Mental Health Wing

The Georgia county that includes much of Atlanta will pay out a $4 million settlement to the family of a man who died last year in the county’s jail covered in bed bugs.
Lashawn Thompson, 35, was arrested in June 2022 after police at Georgia Tech University found him sleeping in a local park. Officers determined Thompson had a warrant in Alabama for a car theft charge. He was also charged with allegedly spitting on one of the officers who arrested him.
Thompson was held in the Fulton County Jail’s psychiatric ward for roughly three months before he died of “severe neglect,” having lost 32 pounds over that period and being denied his schizophrenia medication, according to an independent autopsy paid for by former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.
Thompson was unable to care for himself while in jail, according to the Journal-Constitution, and staff at the jail allegedly did not intervene in his death even after they noticed his deterioration.
Fulton County commissioners approved the settlement Monday by a 6-0 vote. While the county did not disclose details of the settlement, it is believed to include updated policies and standards to prevent future deaths like Thompson’s, according to the Journal-Constitution.
NaphCase, the health care provider at the Fulton County Jail, is also believed to have agreed to a similar settlement with Thompson’s family that includes new preventative procedures.
The U.S. Department of Justice announced last month that it opened an investigation into conditions at the jail. More than 60 inmates have died in the Fulton County Jail between 2009 and October 2022.
