Georgia City Lawmaker Calls Colleague ‘Un-American’ for Backing Multilingual Ballots

A city councilwoman in Georgia called a Vietnamese-American colleague "un-American" and said she "dishonored" her office by backing a petition to use multilingual ballots in upcoming elections, according to a report.
Councilwoman Dorothy Dean lashed out at Councilwoman Van Tran at last week's meeting over her support for providing ballots in Spanish and Vietnamese in Morrow, a suburb of Atlanta, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported on Thursday.
“I would like you to know that I feel as a citizen of this city and as a fellow councilmember that you do not deserve to sit on that dais as an elected official,” Dean said at the meeting, the report said.
“You have failed in your oath of office. You have failed as a citizen of this country,” she continued. “You disregarded and you dishonored the oaths that you took as an American citizen. I would like to say that is un-American and inexcusable. Shame on you, Van Tran.”
- Georgia State Election Board Sues Conservative Group Over Refusal To Provide Information on Ballot-Harvesting Claims
- Far-right lawmakers face challenges to staying on the 2022 ballot
- ‘They Crucified Me’: Democratic Georgia State Lawmaker Announces She’s Flipping to GOP
- Judge Threatens Rudy Giuliani with Contempt of Court and More ‘Severe Sanctions’ in Georgia Election Workers’ Defamation Suit
- Judge Orders Giuliani to Clarify ‘Puzzling’ Admissions About Smears of Georgia Election Workers
Dean acknowledged that the people voting are Americans, but noted that she was offended “as a woman of color … who has had to march and stand in lines and protest to get the right to vote.”
The meeting was adjourned by Mayor John Lampl before Tran could respond.
But Tran, one of two Vietnamese-Americans on the council, told the newspaper that she was working to ensure people could fulfill their duty as citizens.
“There is nothing more patriotic and American than helping American citizens fulfill their duty to vote. I am providing access to voting for all American citizens,” she said. “It is offensive to call the many languages spoken by American citizens as foreign.”
Dean did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the Journal-Constitution and The Messenger.
Morrow, with a population of about 6,400, is 40% Black, 30% Asian-American and about 20% Latino, the newspaper said.
Many of its residents don't speak English as their primary language.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Woman Suffers ‘Major Injury’ in Apparent Shark Attack at Rockaway Beach in NYCNews
- Nearly 100,000 Without Power in Maryland as Strong Storms Pummel StateNews
- Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse in Disappearance of WomanNews
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- Las Vegas Teen Killed After Hitting Cable Purposely Stretched Across Bike TrailNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews