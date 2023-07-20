Georgia City Lawmaker Calls Colleague ‘Un-American’ for Backing Multilingual Ballots - The Messenger
Georgia City Lawmaker Calls Colleague ‘Un-American’ for Backing Multilingual Ballots

Many residents of Morrow, Georgia do not speak English as their primary language

Mark Moore
Voters casting their ballots.Hill Street Studios/Getty Images

A city councilwoman in Georgia called a Vietnamese-American colleague "un-American" and said she "dishonored" her office by backing a petition to use multilingual ballots in upcoming elections, according to a report. 

Councilwoman Dorothy Dean lashed out at Councilwoman Van Tran at last week's meeting over her support for providing ballots in Spanish and Vietnamese in Morrow, a suburb of Atlanta, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported on Thursday.

“I would like you to know that I feel as a citizen of this city and as a fellow councilmember that you do not deserve to sit on that dais as an elected official,” Dean said at the meeting, the report said.

“You have failed in your oath of office. You have failed as a citizen of this country,” she continued. “You disregarded and you dishonored the oaths that you took as an American citizen. I would like to say that is un-American and inexcusable. Shame on you, Van Tran.”

Dean acknowledged that the people voting are Americans, but noted that she was offended “as a woman of color … who has had to march and stand in lines and protest to get the right to vote.”

The meeting was adjourned by Mayor John Lampl before Tran could respond.

But Tran, one of two Vietnamese-Americans on the council, told the newspaper that she was working to ensure people could fulfill their duty as citizens. 

“There is nothing more patriotic and American than helping American citizens fulfill their duty to vote. I am providing access to voting for all American citizens,” she said. “It is offensive to call the many languages spoken by American citizens as foreign.”

Dean did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the Journal-Constitution and The Messenger.

Morrow, with a population of about 6,400, is 40% Black, 30% Asian-American and about 20% Latino, the newspaper said. 

Many of its residents don't speak English as their primary language.

