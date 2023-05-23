The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Georgia Army Base Renamed for Soldier, Wife Who Spurred In-Person Spousal Death Notifications

    Georgia's Fort Benning was formally renamed Fort Moore this month

    Published |Updated
    Eli Walsh
    CHENEY ORR/AFP via Getty Images

    The U.S. Army has renamed another military base that had previously been named after a Confederate general, changing Georgia’s Fort Benning to Fort Moore in honor of both a former military commander and his wife.

    Hal Moore served as a commander of American troops during the 1965 battle of Ia Drang in November 1965, the Vietnam War’s first major battle between U.S. and North Vietnamese troops. Nearly half of at least one military unit was killed during the battle, CBS News reported. Despite that, Moore’s troops held and the United States did not lose the battle.

    “The battle had a high cost – overall, 79 soldiers under Moore’s command were killed and 121 wounded in less than 72 hours,” the U.S. Department of Defense’s Naming Commission said in its rationale for renaming the base. “Though Moore’s skill as a commander undoubtedly reduced the losses amongst his men, the deaths were devastating nonetheless.”

    Meanwhile, Julia, Moore’s wife, led efforts to change the military’s notification of spouses about deaths in combat, which relayed combat deaths via telegram into the 1960s. Cab drivers were then tasked with delivering the news of combat deaths to soldiers’ spouses.

    Upon learning of the telegram system, Julia appealed to the Pentagon for a more humane death notification system and both accompanied cab drivers to deliver the news to military spouses and attended funerals of the men under Hal Moore’s command, the Naming Commission said in its report.

    “(Julia Moore’s) complaints to the Pentagon led to the creation of casualty notification teams (as well as survivor support networks) that still carry out this difficult task today,” the Naming Commission said.

    Fort Moore, located near the Georgia border with Alabama, was originally named for Henry Benning, a general in the Confederate army during the U.S. Civil War and a judge on the Georgia Supreme Court.

    Julia Moore died in 2004 while Hal Moore died in 2017. The official renaming of Fort Moore took effect May 11.

