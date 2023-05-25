George Washington University Changes ‘Colonials’ Mascot to ‘Revolutionaries’ amid Student Criticism Over Name

George Washington University in Washington, has a brand new moniker for the school's sports teams — a move that follows criticism from students that the previous name was "offensive."
The GWU Colonials are now the GWU Revolutionaries.
"After a thoughtful and deliberative process, we are thrilled to announce that Revolutionaries will be the new moniker for the George Washington University," reads a statement from the school.
The announcement was made in a video boasting alumnus Chuck Todd, host of NBC's Meet the Press.
- Washington Mayor and Congressman Have Tense Exchange About Statehood
- George Santos Calls Indictment ‘a Witch Hunt’
- George Santos Spent Campaign Funds On Designer Clothes, Feds Allege
- Air Force Veteran Set for $26K Settlement After Filming 2020 George Floyd Protest
- Feinstein Helps Advance Biden Nominees in Senate Judiciary Committee Return
At least 500 students signed a petition calling for the teams name change.
"GW received approximately 47,000 points of feedback throughout its community engagement efforts, and Revolutionaries consistently ranked as the top choice throughout the moniker development process," the statement notes.
The move to change the nickname started back in 2018.
Students objecting to the name agreed it "has too deep a connection colonization and glorifies the act of systemic oppression."
"Revolutionaries are bold, they embody creativity and passion. Revolutionaries are change-makers, they’re not content with the status quo," offered professor Monica Ruiz.
There will be no change to the school's mascot, "George."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Florida Residents’ Strategy to Solve Growing Iguana Problem Scares NeighborsNews
- Duke’s NCAA Overtime Winner Against Penn State Sparks ‘Crease Violation’ DebateNews
- Police Say ‘No Evidence’ Connects Bryan Kohberger to Pennsylvania Woman’s DeathNews
- Tina Turner Marks 10th ‘We are the World’ Contributor to DieNews
- Alec Baldwin Remembers His Late Mom on 1-year Anniversary of Her DeathNews
- Woman with ‘Baby on Board’ Sticker Accused of Threatening People with Gun in Shopping Center: ReportNews
- Police Dogs Are Competing For Grants – And you Can Vote For Your FavoriteNews
- Grandmother Of Teen Missing For Two Years Believes She’s Being Held Against Her WillNews
- Harvard Law Student Who Cleaned Dumpsters to Pay Tuition Now Supports University WorkersNews
- City’s Year Without Homicides Comes to End After Bar ShootingNews
- Nun Whose Body Hasn’t Decayed Years After Death May Become ‘Incorruptible Saint’News
- Flyers Spouting White Supremacist Views Plastered All Over Philadelphia NeighborhoodNews