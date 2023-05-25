The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    George Washington University Changes ‘Colonials’ Mascot to ‘Revolutionaries’ amid Student Criticism Over Name

    Chris Harris
    Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

    George Washington University in Washington, has a brand new moniker for the school's sports teams — a move that follows criticism from students that the previous name was "offensive."

    The GWU Colonials are now the GWU Revolutionaries.

    "After a thoughtful and deliberative process, we are thrilled to announce that Revolutionaries will be the new moniker for the George Washington University," reads a statement from the school.

    The announcement was made in a video boasting alumnus Chuck Todd, host of NBC's Meet the Press.

    At least 500 students signed a petition calling for the teams name change.

    "GW received approximately 47,000 points of feedback throughout its community engagement efforts, and Revolutionaries consistently ranked as the top choice throughout the moniker development process," the statement notes.

    The move to change the nickname started back in 2018.

    Students objecting to the name agreed it "has too deep a connection colonization and glorifies the act of systemic oppression."

    "Revolutionaries are bold, they embody creativity and passion. Revolutionaries are change-makers, they’re not content with the status quo," offered professor Monica Ruiz.

    There will be no change to the school's mascot, "George."

