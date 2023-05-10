George Santos Was Taking Unemployment While Making Six Figures: Indictment

The federal indictment against Rep. George Santos alleged that the freshman congressman received nearly $25,000 in unemployment benefits from March of 2020 to April of 2021, despite making about $120,000 a year in the private sector, according to his court documents unsealed Wednesday.

Santos applied for the benefits in June of 2020, just as the pandemic was leading to a surge of Americans out of work. He claimed he had been unemployed since March 22, according to the document.

Santos allegedly continued to claim he was unemployed each week in order to receive benefits, though he had been employed as a regional director at an investment firm since February.

Santos was arrested Wednesday morning on 13 counts, many involving theft or fraud of public money. Santos was elected to Congress in November as a Republican representative of Long Island, New York. He has since come under scrutiny, including from members of his own party, for a resume that was largely fabricated.