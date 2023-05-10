George Santos Was Taking Unemployment While Making Six Figures: Indictment

The federal indictment against Rep. George Santos alleged that the freshman congressman received nearly $25,000 in unemployment benefits from March of 2020 to April of 2021, despite making about $120,000 a year in the private sector, according to his court documents unsealed Wednesday.
Santos applied for the benefits in June of 2020, just as the pandemic was leading to a surge of Americans out of work. He claimed he had been unemployed since March 22, according to the document.
Santos allegedly continued to claim he was unemployed each week in order to receive benefits, though he had been employed as a regional director at an investment firm since February.
Santos was arrested Wednesday morning on 13 counts, many involving theft or fraud of public money. Santos was elected to Congress in November as a Republican representative of Long Island, New York. He has since come under scrutiny, including from members of his own party, for a resume that was largely fabricated.
- George Santos Calls Indictment ‘a Witch Hunt’
- George Santos Spent Campaign Funds On Designer Clothes, Feds Allege
- George Santos’ Spokesperson Resigns Amid Congressman’s Controversy
- George Santos Draws Democratic Challengers For 2024 Despite Doubts He’ll Be the GOP Nominee
- Rep. George Santos Arrested on Federal Charges
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Father Dies After Accidentally Setting off Grandfather’s Old GrenadeNews
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- Explosions Heard Outside Of Daycare Moments Before CollapseNews
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics
- Biden Blames ‘Silly’ Spy Balloon For Frosty U.S.-China RelationsNews
- New Law Could Make Standing, Walking on Roads Illegal in St. LouisNews
- Police Investigating Possible Poisoning of Russian Exiles at German ConferenceNews
- NAACP Issues Travel Advisory for ‘Openly Hostile’ FloridaNews