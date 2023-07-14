George Santos Paid Himself Most of the Money His Campaign Raised Last Quarter - The Messenger
George Santos Paid Himself Most of the Money His Campaign Raised Last Quarter

The campaign still owes Santos $530,000, even after the $85,000 repayment, the 'Washington Post' reported

Published |Updated
Jason Hahn
JWPlayer

Republican Congressman George Santos, who is seeking reelection despite facing federal indictment, used thousands of dollars in campaign funds to pay himself back for loans.

In a filing submitted to the Federal Election Commission, Santos' campaign reported it raised a meager $133,078 for his primary campaign committee during the last quarter.

Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.)
Rep. George Santos (R-NY)Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The documents also reveal that Santos' team paid the congressman $85,000 — 64% of what was raised — to repay personal loans he previously made to the campaign.

In contrast, his Republican primary challenger, Kellen Curry, raised $200,000, and Democratic candidate Zak Malamed raised an impressive $417,000 within six weeks of entering the race, according to the Washington Post.

However, the outlet added that Santos' campaign still owes him $530,000, even after the $85,000 repayment.

Rep. George Santos (R-NY) speaks with members of the press as he leaves Federal Court on May 10, 2023 in Central Islip, New York.
George SantosMichael M. Santiago/Getty Images

According to the Post, costs included payments to a firm helping with small donations, legal costs, hotel stays, and airfare.

As the New York Times noted, Santos's political career has been marred by controversies and legal troubles.

He has been charged with federal financial crimes, including defrauding donors, misusing their funds, and making false claims for unemployment benefits.

The Times reported that these actions have triggered multiple investigations, including one by the House Ethics Committee.

Santos has admitted to lying about his education and work history, raising questions about the source of money raised from his previous campaigns.

Recently, Santos compared himself to Rosa Parks while criticizing Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, for past remarks.

He asserted that, like Parks, he would not "sit in the back" and warned Romney of a challenging political journey ahead of him.

