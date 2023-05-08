The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    George Alvarez, Driver Arrested After Texas Migrants Killed, Has Long List of Priors

    Alvarez tried to flee the scene but was held by witnesses

    Luke Funk
    Police in Brownsville, Texas on Monday identified the driver who killed eight people near a migrant center as George Alvarez.

    Authorities say that Alvarez, 34, lost control of his SUV on Sunday morning while running a red light, flipped on its side, and hit 18 people lined up at a bus stop in front of the center.

    Alvarez tried to flee the scene but was held down by several people, the Brownsville police chief said at a morning news conference.

    Six migrants from Venezuela died at the scene. Two others later died at the hospital. Several other victims were still in critical condition. Alvarez now faces 8 counts of manslaughter in connection to those deaths.

    Alvarez has been arraigned and his bond is set at $3,600,000.

    Brownsville Police Chief Felix Sauceda says Alvarez has a lengthy criminal history.

    Prior arrests include two for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one for assault against a person who is elderly or disabled.

    He also was previously arrested for four assaults on family members.

    Authorities are awaiting toxicology reports to determine if Alvarez was impaired at the time of Sunday's deadly crash.

    The Associated Press contributed to this report.

